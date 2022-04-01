The Salida High School track and field team is looking to improve on their performance from a year ago while staying in shape and having fun.
“I think it’s going to be a really good season,” said senior Macy Mazzeo. “The girls want a really good 4x400 team.” Mazzeo has been competing on the track and field team since seventh grade. She said the team has a lot of new and very fast runners this season. The roster has 19 freshmen competitors.
“I’m really confident,” said senior Hollister Beddingfield. “I would like to compete for a state title in the 800.” Beddingfield has been on the track and field team since seventh grade but has been running for approximately a decade. He is a member of the cross-country team as well. He said the boys’ 4x800-meter relay wants to compete for a state title.
Elijah Wilcox, a senior, wants to improve on the team’s eighth-place finish from last year, saying, “Our skill cap has definitely increased.”
Wilcox said the mile is his favorite event. He wants to run a mile in less than 4 minutes, 30 seconds and is going to push for under 4:20, saying, “It’s doable; it’s not too far out there.”
In addition to the mile, Wilcox plans to compete in the 2-mile, 1,600-meter and 4x800-meter relay. Like Beddingfield, Wilcox is a member of the cross-country team. “Track is a good way for me to build up some leg speed,” he said.
Kate Adams, a senior, said she wants to run a mile in less than 6:30 this season and qualify the girls’ 4x800-meter relay for state. “I am really excited,” she said. It is her second year of track and field, but she has run 5Ks before. Adams plans to compete in the mile, 4x800-meter relay, shot put and discus events this season. She said, “It’s been really fun to try something new.”
Community and fun are important elements of the track and field team this season. “I want to support my team,” said Adams. “That always comes first for me.”
Several runners said they are excited to have a more normal season after the past two were canceled and delayed by the coronavirus. “The team is great; there’s a lot more energy,” said Beddingfield. “It’s intense and everybody feels it.”
“There’s a great team environment,” Wilcox said. “We all provide a piece of personality to the team; I’m excited to see what we can do.” Mazzeo said, “I think it’s a really good community, especially at our school.”
With graduation on the horizon, Mazzeo said she is interested in going to college and studying chemistry and medicine. “I have always loved chemistry,” she said. “I’m better at it than other things.” She said she likes how track keeps you in shape but does not plan to play sports in college.
Beddingfield said he is considering studying sustainability or environmental science in college. He is interested in attending Metropolitan State University or Colorado University, among other schools. He is undecided about whether to run in college. “It depends,” he said. “It’s an intense lifestyle.”
Adams plans to attend college, but she said she is unsure what she is going to study. She is interested in history, political science, math and Spanish.