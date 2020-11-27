Heather Adams claimed top honors at the 2020 Chaffee County women’s bowling tournament held at Split Happens recently.
Adams was named tournament champion, taking top honors by bowling a 1,767 for her all events handicap score. Adams rolled a 608 team score, a 595 doubles score and a 559 in singles. Adams also placed first in the all events scratch event with a 1,576. She had a high game scratch of 201 and a high series scratch of 546.
In the team competition, the Gutterly Insane Team placed first with 2,241. Gutterly Insane included team members Marcia Veltri, Janet Steiner, Kayla Velharticky and Annette Stolba.
Debra Micklich and Kelly Phillips, meanwhile, captured the doubles title with a score of 1,147.
Tisha Morgan bowled a 612 series to finish first in the singles competition. Morgan also took top honors for the high game handicap with a score of 233.
Desiree Canin-MacBean earned the high series handicap title with a 630.