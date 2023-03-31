The Salida High School girls’ tennis team is full of younger players who aim to get to know the game and have fun this season, senior Megan Rhude said.
Senior Lane Baker said the varsity team is a mix of upper- and lowerclassmen, all returning players. Every year kids come in and make varsity due to the steep learning curve, she said. “I think we will more than likely have at least someone go to state.”
Baker is partnered with senior Skyler Margos as the No. 1 doubles team. “If we put in the work and can get in game mode when we need to, we can go to state,” Baker said.
When playing with Margos, Baker said Margos plays aggressively, while she likes to hang back on the baseline, which makes for a good balance between the two. “You get out there with your partner and it’s just you against the world,” she said.
About the team, she said, “A lot of our girls have a lot of potential. If there’s enough hard work and effort and energy, we can get out and do some amazing things.”
Margos, who started playing only last year, said the team aims to have fun and try their hardest this year. There are a lot more teams in their region this year that might be a bit harder, she said.
“I definitely want to enjoy it and be proud,” she said. “I don’t like losing.”
The team this year is very coachable, she said, with a great attitude of being competitive, but not to the point it gets to them.
Her favorite part of the sport, she said, is how hard it is in the beginning to when it finally clicks and how good it feels.
Senior Daisha Thompson, the team’s No. 1 singles player, echoed Margos’ sentiment that this year’s region will be tougher due to schools being switched around. She said she looks forward to seeing how she matches up against players she’s played before, and also the new opponents.
This team has a lot of drive, Thompson said, and they want to play outside of practice to get better. Additionally, the team has amazing sportsmanship and works well together, with their doubles teams being very solid.
Thompson said she feels confident in her backhand and net volleys, and her overheads have gotten a lot better.
Senior Megan Rhude, who was the team manager last year due to a torn ACL, most looks forward to being back on the court and playing this year, she said.
She hopes to go to state, or at least do the best she can this year and improve every game, she said. Rhude said serves and ground strokes are what she has worked on most, and she really enjoys volleying.