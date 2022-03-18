Registration for the annual Pole, Pedal, Paddle race, scheduled for April 17, is open until April 12.
Volunteers also are needed for the race, which starts at Monarch Pass with 6 miles of backcountry skiing, followed by biking 17 miles and finishes by kayaking to downtown Salida, a press release stated.
Contestants can register individually or as part of a team.
The after-party with awards will be at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida.
All profits from the race go to FIBArk’s youth paddling program.
For more details and registration, visit www.3PSalida.com.