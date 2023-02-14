The Salida High School wrestling team placed eighth in the CHSAA Region 2 Tournament Friday in Basalt.
Alamosa took first place.
Senior Drew Johnson, freshman Sam Johnson and junior Jase Young all qualified for the state tournament. Drew Johnson won his weight class of 215 pounds, Sam Johnson placed third in the 113-pound weight group, and Young took second at 157 pounds.
The team all did well on their feet and tough on top, coach Steve Myers said. “Really I think the guys took it up a notch from our last tournament.”
Some of the team missed qualifying for state by one match, and they’re a little down about it, he said, but they wrestled well to get there.
In particular, Myers said he enjoyed watching Collin Cabe’s wrestling. “He stepped it up and turned bad situations into good for himself,” Myers said.
As for the upcoming state tournament, Myers said, “I’m looking forward to getting right in the middle of it.”
The Johnsons and Young will compete at state Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Results
106 pounds
Collin Cabe (14-11) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye.
Quarterfinal - lost by tech fall 1.5, 4:41.
Cons. Round 2 - won by fall 1:49.
Cons. Round 3 - won in sudden victory - 10-10 SV-1 9-7.
Cons. Semi - lost by decision, 10-6.
5th Place Match - won by fall, 4:37.
4th Place Match - lost by no contest.
113 pounds
Sam Johnson (31-9) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye.
Quarterfinal - won by decision, 10-4.
Semifinal - lost by decision, 5-0.
Cons. Semi - won by fall, 0:22.
3rd Place Match - won by fall, 1:30.
120 pounds
Hudson Fisher (31-10) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - won by fall, 1:58.
Quarterfinal - lost by tech fall, 1.5, 2:38.
Cons. Round 2 - won by fall, 1:53.
Cons. Round 3 - won by decision, 12-7.
Cons. Semi - lost by major decision, 15-2.
5th Place Match - won by decision, 6-4.
4th Place Match - lost by no contest.
126 pounds
Cal Hill (24-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye.
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 1:06.
Cons. Round 2 - lost by fall, 1:00.
132 pounds
Kapono Gage (3-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - lost by fall, 0:32.
Cons. Round 1 - lost by fall, 1:29.
138 pounds
Jake Hull (21-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye.
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 3:03.
Cons. Round 2 - won by fall, 4:54.
Cons. Round 3 - lost by fall, 0:40.
144 pounds
Jessi Wilkins (10-20) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - lost by fall, 0:28.
Cons. Round 1 - won by fall, 3:55.
Cons. Round 2 -lost by fall, 0:30.
150 pounds
Caetano Barbosa (4-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - lost by fall, 0:46.
Cons. Round 1 - received a bye.
Cons. Round 2 - lost by major decision, 12-3.
157 pounds
Jase Young (24-10) placed 2nd and scored 23.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - won by fall, 0:50.
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 1:15.
Semifinal - won by tech fall, 1.5, 2:11.
1st Place Match - lost by fall, 3:26.
165 pounds
Bryce Hudson (6-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - lost by fall, 0:56.
Cons. Round 1 - lost by fall, 2:04.
215 pounds
Drew Johnson (36-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 0:24.
Semifinal - won by fall, 0:25.
1st Place Match - won by fall, 0:53.
285 pounds
Brayden Pridemore (13-18) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye .
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 0:32.
Cons. Round 2 - received a bye.
Cons. Round 3 - won by fall, 0:52.
Cons. Semi - lost by fall, 1:20.
5th Place Match - won by fall, 1:27.
4th Place Match - lost by no contest.