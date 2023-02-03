Johnson to play for Western Colorado

Salida High School football player Drew Johnson said he is thinking about shooting for the stars. After signing a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, the senior said he intends to play top-level football throughout college and hopefully one day play for a professional league.
While always having an interest in football, Johnson first started playing in his sophomore year, recruited by coach Matt Luttrell, who was his driver’s education instructor at the time. During one of their car conversations, Luttrell mentioned qualities he was looking for in players and encouraged Johnson to join the team.
Being home-schooled, Johnson said he made most of his friends through playing sports. Football taught him how to form a good brotherhood, work with people even when difficult and to have no fear on the field, he said.
In his first game, Johnson was pulled out after his first play, he said, but slowly progressed over the years and now he feels he’s at the next level. While Johnson excels at both football and wrestling and received scholarship offers from multiple schools for both, he decided his passion lay more with football, he said.
“It’s taught me how to be a good man and leader to my teammates,” he said, “and it’s given me a passion.” His favorite part of the game, he said, is the end game adrenaline.
Johnson was very methodical when he came into football, Luttrell said, and each year his abilities skyrocketed. The athlete went from 50 tackles in his sophomore year to 120 his junior year. Johnson’s work in wrestling made him a phenomenal defensive player for the team, he added.
“He’s definitely older than he really is in terms of maturity. He never wavered, and he pushed his friends to be better. He understands what it is to take care of other people,” Luttrell said.
At Johnson’s first practice, Luttrell was planning on playing him at fullback, he said, and put him on the offensive line. In his senior year, Johnson asked to play tight end, and when the team did football camp at Western in the first week of June, the university offered Johnson the scholarship then and there.
Luttrell’s favorite moment as Johnson’s coach was during this year’s Buena Vista game, he said. Johnson made phenomenal catches and plays throughout the game, including one where he jumped up over a Buena Vista defender to make a catch.
“I see Drew being an All-American. He has the ability to do that,” Luttrell said. “It’s going to be hard to replace a kid like Drew Johnson.”