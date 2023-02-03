Johnson to play for Western Colorado

Salida High School senior Drew Johnson signs his letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Western Colorado University. Supporting him, from left, are coach Matt Luttrell, his mom Jill Johnson, stepdad Joe Anderson, brothers Jake Johnson and sophomore Sam Johnson, girlfriend junior Adyson Hadley, sister Alice Johnson and athletics director Marko Hahn.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Salida High School football player Drew Johnson said he is thinking about shooting for the stars. After signing a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, the senior said he intends to play top-level football throughout college and hopefully one day play for a professional league.

While always having an interest in football, Johnson first started playing in his sophomore year, recruited by coach Matt Luttrell, who was his driver’s education instructor at the time. During one of their car conversations, Luttrell mentioned qualities he was looking for in players and encouraged Johnson to join the team.