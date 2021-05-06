Hadley Ross led the Lady Spartan golf team in scoring after shooting 119 against the Rye Thunderbolts at the par 71 Holly Dot Golf Course in Colorado City Wednesday.
Teammates Addison Ross bagged 127, Elise Tanner was a single stroke behind her with 128 and Vanessa Christianson carded 134. This was the first 18-hole tournament for all of the girls, Salida coach Tami Smith said.
“Fresh out of the gate playing our first full 18-hole game and we did really well. We had a couple of natural bogeys and played like real troopers.” Smith said she believes the girls placed second at the tournament.
Although nervous about the big game, the girls played together in a foursome which helped calm their nerves, Smith said. They will not have that advantage Thursday when they travel to Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo to face the hosting Lady Cyclones and six other teams. Each girl will play with golfers from the other schools.
Smith is confident her girls will settle into their games and expects to see them perform well.