The Salida High School Lady Spartans golf team walked off Hollydot Golf Course Thursday with some well-deserved swagger, scoring 281 for first place in the first of three 3A Tri-Peaks League tournaments.
Salida beat second-place Manitou Springs by 27 points. La Junta took third with 323, St. Mary’s carded 341, Trinidad put up 369 and Florence scored 396.
“The girls were totally on fire today – they played dynamite,” coach Tami Smith said. “We had some great shots, some chip-in birdies, lots of birdies and a bunch of pars today.”
Freshman Kyndra Johnson led the team, shooting her best round, a 75, just 4 over par.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro, who shot her best round of 101 two weeks ago, improved by almost 10 points with a 92.
Freshman Emma Trollip carded a 114 while sophomore Jessica Clinton knocked in a 115.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” Smith said. “They had a couple of shots that frustrated them today, but they got right back into their game.”
Smith said the course was beautiful, and the girls loved it. Hollydot is where the regional playoffs will be held. She said it warmed up as the day went on, and the wind was intermittent and didn’t really affect the tournament.
“I’m so proud of how the girls did today,” Smith said. “I’ve been telling them that you get out of the game the effort and work you put into it, and they proved that today.”
The Lady Spartans will not hit the links again until April 26, when they’ll play in the Swink Invitational at Rocky Ford Golf Course.