Salida grapplers lose at home

Salida High School sophomore Jake Hull, right, at 138 pounds, works to get a hold of Alamosa wrestler Jeremiah Martinez Friday in the Spartans’ home wrestling tournament. Hull won the match on points.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School wrestling team fought hard but lost both matches in their home tournament Friday against Alamosa and Basalt.

The Spartans started against the Alamosa Mean Moose, a high-ranking team. “Once the nerves wore off they started stepping up,” head coach Steve Myers said.