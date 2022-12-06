Salida grapplers lose at home

The Salida High School wrestling team fought hard but lost both matches in their home tournament Friday against Alamosa and Basalt.
The Spartans started against the Alamosa Mean Moose, a high-ranking team. “Once the nerves wore off they started stepping up,” head coach Steve Myers said.
After Alamosa and Basalt faced off, with Alamosa victorious, Salida went up against the Basalt Longhorns.
Sophomore Hudson Fisher, at 113 pounds, won against Alamosa and Basalt, both on points.
Freshman Calhoun Hill, 120 pounds, lost to Alamosa in a pin and beat Basalt in a pin.
Freshman Sam Johnson, 126 pounds, was beaten by Alamosa but pinned his Basalt opponent.
Junior Dylan Blades, 132 pounds, lost both matches in pins.
Sophomore Jake Hull, 138 pounds, won both matches, Alamosa by points and Basalt via pin.
Freshman Jessi Wilkins, 150 pounds, lost both matches to pins.
Junior Jase Young, 157 pounds, pinned both opponents for wins.
Senior Brandt Jones, 157 pounds, was pinned in both matches.
Alamosa forfeited to senior Drew Johnson, 215, who beat his Basalt opponent with a pin.
Heavyweight Brayden Pridemore, a junior, was pinned by both opponents.
Sam Johnson wrestled Dario Valdez of Alamosa, who Myers said is ranked second in the state. “He (Johnson) lost, but stayed in and wrestled him tough.”
Myers said he was impressed by the performance of freshman Collin Cabe. “He scored in positions where it looked like he was in trouble, and he worked his way out.”
Pridemore was outweighed by both opponents by 30-40 pounds, Myers said, but went after them both.
“I wouldn’t say good, but it’s not bad – right in the middle,” Drew Johnson said of the team’s performance in the tournament.
The team will host its Rob Mickel Tournament Saturday at Salida High School, with matches starting at 9 a.m.