Salida baseball celebrates end of season with awards

The Salida High School boys’ baseball team celebrates their end-of-season banquet. In the front from left are Caiven Lake, Chris Graf, Keaden Lake, Matthew Edgington, Brody Hudson, Ashton Walker, Hudson Fisher, Anthony Taverna, Ben Clayton, Connor Garcia, Tristan Jones, Alex Messa. Back, Ben Devenport, Ben Hillegas, Cainin Becker, Brandon Pursell, Nate Yeakley and Garrett Mortenson.

 

 Courtesy photo

While the Salida High School baseball team will have holes to fill after farewells to those moving on, they have a good base of kids coming back next season, coach Ken Skipper said. The team held their awards banquet on June 4 at Poncha Town Hall.

Senior Nate Yeakley received the Spartan Batting Champion award. Yeakley’s batting average is .629 and he had 39 base hits. Yeakley also made the Tri-Peaks League First Team.