Salida baseball celebrates end of season with awards

While the Salida High School baseball team will have holes to fill after farewells to those moving on, they have a good base of kids coming back next season, coach Ken Skipper said. The team held their awards banquet on June 4 at Poncha Town Hall.
Senior Nate Yeakley received the Spartan Batting Champion award. Yeakley’s batting average is .629 and he had 39 base hits. Yeakley also made the Tri-Peaks League First Team.
Sophomore Anthony Taverna took the title of “Spartan Silver Slugger.” Taverna made four home runs this season, 41 base hits, a batting average of .547 and a slugging percentage of .959, a measure of batting productivity. Taverna made the Tri-Peaks League First Team as well.
Caiven Lake, junior, earned the Spartan Defensive Play of the year for a diving catch made against Salida’s game against Centauri.
The team Play of the Year award went to two athletes, Brady Houghton and Ben Clayton, both for their squeeze walk off during Salida’s home match against Buena Vista.
“The score was tied, and we had men on second and third base,” coach Skipper recounted, with Houghton on third. “Ben was at the plate. Typically you would not expect the No. 4 player to bunt. Ben executed perfectly… Brady takes off running on that play.”
Clayton took honorable mention for the Tri-Peaks League First Team.
Senior Brandon Pursell took the Spartan Offseason Champion award. The In-Season Hardest Worker award went to sophomore Hudson Fisher.
Junior Stuart Young took home the Team Before Self Award.
“He was playing outfield and had someone else batting for him for quite a bit of the year,” Skipper explained. “But he didn’t allow it to affect him defensively.”
Sophomore Brody Hudson received the Co-Pitcher of the Year award, as did junior Ashton Walker. Pitcher stats were not recorded this year, but next year they will be, Skipper said.
In addition to the graduating seniors, Caiven Lake and freshman Keaden Lake will be leaving SHS to move to Eagle Valley.
“It’s the first year for me coaching, so I’m getting used to these kids and the kids are getting used to me,” Skipper said.
The team will be working hard this summer, he said, with an emphasis on throwing arm strength, and he is excited for next season.