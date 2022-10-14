The Salida High School boys’ soccer team traveled to Colorado Springs Thursday to face one of their toughest challenges at Atlas Preparatory School, where they lost 4-0.
The Gryphons had a similar record to the Spartans, 5-7-1 to Salida’s 5-6-1, but coach Aaron Dobson said they’ve had a really tough schedule, playing some bigger 4A schools.
“They are super creative on the ball,” Dobson said. “They spread you out really wide, and if you make just a minor mistake, they jump on it.
Dobson said Atlas Prep scored about 15 minutes before the end of the first half, after Salida gave up a ball at the midfield, then the Gryphons took it downfield and fired a rocket into the goal. Dobson said the Salida goalkeeper got his hands on it, but it was so strong it still went in.
The Gryphons, seeing their chance, struck twice more before the half to go up 3-0.
Dobson said the coaches were afraid the Spartans might be down after the first half, but the players were ready to come out fighting. He said he was proud of the way they played in the second, holding Atlas to just one more goal and almost getting two in themselves.
“We finally started to get a little dangerous out there, but we just couldn’t catch up,” Dobson said.
Man of the Match was sophomore Axel Sather, playing in the midfield.
“He is really coming into his own as a player,” Dobson said. “He was cutting off plays and just dominating.”
Dobson said everyone on the team played well Thursday, but they were just really under siege by a good team.
One of their biggest disappointments is that the loss will make it tough for them to win the league, but not impossible. Dobson said they have a non-league game Tuesday against Tomas MacLaren School, one of the top 2A schools in the state, followed by two league games, Woodland Park on the road Thursday and Lamar at home Oct. 22. If they win those, they’ll make the league playoffs and could even win the league championship, depending on how other teams in the league do.
“It’s just tough because it’s out of our hands now,” Dobson said.