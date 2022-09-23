Soccer team suffers loss to Gunnison, tames Cañon City Tigers in home game

The Salida High School boys’ soccer team had a mixed week on the pitch, beating the Cañon City Tigers 2-1 Tuesday but losing to the Gunnison Cowboys 5-0 Thursday.
The game against Gunnison was moved to the field at the high school, due to rain soaking the pitch at Ben Oswald Field.
The Cowboys came out hard and fast, scoring two goals within the first 15 minutes.
Coach Aaron Dobson said Gunnison is “probably the best team we’ve played yet,” and they use a strong, eight-man attack offense, which the Spartans haven’t seen much.
Dobson said he definitely saw progress Thursday, which is always good. He said the defense did a really good job, and if they could play every game like that, they’d be “very competitive.”
The Cowboys scored their third goal with less than two minutes left in the half, then their fourth goal about 32 minutes into the second half.
While the Spartans had some very strong shots on goal, including a shot at 12:30 left in the second half, which hit off the edge of the goal and bounced out of bounds.
Less than a minute later, at 11:52 in the second half, Gunnison put up a long goal, from about 50 yards out, and dropped it right under the crossbar for the final score.
“If we had played like we played today against Lake County and Crested Butte, we would have been competitive in those games,” Dobson said. The Spartans lost 8-2 against Lake County and 6-1 against Crested Butte.
Dobson said the one thing they did need to work on was being more aggressive.
“You’re going to lose every 50-50 ball if you don’t go after it,” Dobson said, referring to chasing down loose balls. “If you don’t get it out and under control, those become goals, and we saw that today.”
Freshman Julian Daknis was the man of the match Thursday. Dobson said he played strong defense.
He also said freshman Mateo Tressler played very strong Thursday, being one of the smallest guys out there but one of the most aggressive.
The Spartans now have more than a week off, before they head to Pagosa Springs on Oct. 4.
Tuesday versus Cañon City
After a tough first half, behind 1-0, the Spartan boys’ soccer team came back to beat the Cañon City Tigers 2-1 at home Tuesday.
“We played really well,” Dobson said. “Cañon City is a solid 4A school. They were 0-5 so far this season, but they’ve been playing some very good teams. We knew they’d be a threat.”
Dobson said the first half was a lot of back and forth, and the Spartans had several opportunities but just couldn’t get the ball in the net.
About 10 minutes before the end of the half, Dobson said the Tigers got a shot over the Spartan defense and a Cañon City player got in behind them for the score.
Dobson said he was a little concerned about what the attitude of the team might be at halftime, but he was proud with how they were ready to bounce back.
“They knew they were playing better,” Dobson said. “There was definitely a different attitude from last week.”
The team made some adjustments, including moving junior Sean Tseng to the outside and moving Tressler into Tseng’s spot.
“Mateo is a freshman, but he is very technical with the ball,” Dobson said. “He’s been working hard all season but just hasn’t been able to make that first high school goal, until today. He was thrilled.”
Tressler tied it up with a goal that took some setup, with passes back and forth among the Spartans, before Tressler buried it in the corner.
With a tie score and about 10 minutes left in the game, Tseng made a move to take a shot on goal, but was fouled by the Tiger goalkeeper and put the Spartans ahead on the penalty shot.
Dobson said that while so many Spartans played great, he awarded the man of the match to Tressler.
“It was so great to see what he’s capable of,” Dobson said.
Honorable mention went to sophomore Axel Sather at center back, for his defensive play.
The junior varsity, who Dobson said were missing some key players, lost 3-0.