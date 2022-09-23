Soccer team suffers loss to Gunnison, tames Cañon City Tigers in home game

Salida High School freshman Mateo Tressler makes a shot on goal against the Gunnison goalkeeper Thursday at home. The Spartans lost 5-0 to the Cowboys.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida High School boys’ soccer team had a mixed week on the pitch, beating the Cañon City Tigers 2-1 Tuesday but losing to the Gunnison Cowboys 5-0 Thursday.

The game against Gunnison was moved to the field at the high school, due to rain soaking the pitch at Ben Oswald Field.