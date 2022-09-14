Salida High School Lady Spartan volleyball was victorious during the homecoming game, a five-match sequence against the Florence Huskies.
“Playing a five-gamer thriller on homecoming is stressful,” Spartan coach Kristi Spanier said. “The best part is that fun feeling you get when you make a big kill or dig and the game is close.”
The Huskies were a scrappy team, and sent a lot of balls over the net, but despite this, the Spartans stayed in the game and gained confidence at the end, Spanier said.
In the first match, the Spartans started with a strong lead and kept it up throughout, winning 25-18.
Although the Spartans started well in the second match, the Huskies caught up, pulling ahead and ending the match in the lead at 25-16.
The third match was close, but the Spartans lost by two, 27-25.
The Lady Spartans regained their pride in the fourth match, finishing on top at 25-21, resulting in a tie-breaker match, which they won 15-11.
Spartans Elise Tanner, junior, and sophomore Caroline Wooddell both made 10 kills, and sophomore Trinity Bertolino and junior Kate Young both got 6 kills.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich, the Spartan’s setter, played phenomenally, Spanier said, keeping the Spartan team in the game with 28 assists and 5 service aces.
Additionally Senior Skyler Margon made 10 digs and Senior Laurin Collins made 7 digs.
The Huskies up until this point had a 4-1 win rate, and are an up and coming team, Spanier said.
The Spartans expected a battle going in. “And that’s what it was,” Spainer said.
The team is excited to have won, and had a lot of fun playing. Coming out of the game, the Lady Spartans learned a lot about who they are, how to stay in the game, and how they played, she said.
This win brings Salida to 3-4 overall this season.
The Lady Spartans will be on the court again Tuesday, in their first league contest, when they face the James Irwin Lady Jaguars (2-4) at 6:30 at home.