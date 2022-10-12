The Lady Spartan volleyball team was defeated in all three of their sets during their away game against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions Tuesday.
The first set finished 25-14 in favor of the Lions. The second set was much closer, taken by the Lions at 25-23, and the third set went to the Lions at 25-15.
“I expected a good battle, because we’re similar teams,” coach Kristi Spanier said. The beginning of the match started off a bit poorly, but the rest was very close, she said.
Spartan setter, sophomore Cece Lengerich, rolled her ankle during the game, and will be out of the scene for a bit.
“This has been the season of adversity,” Spanier said, referring to other injuries and illnesses players have suffered in past games.
Spanier said she was impressed by her team’s serving during the match.
Junior Elise Tanner, sophomore Trinity Bertolino and Lengerich all made one ace.
The team also played well defensively and made good blocks and touches, she said.
Tanner made seven kills and Bertolino made four kills. Senior Skyler Margos made 20 digs and senior Laurin Collins made 11.
The Lady Spartans will be on the road against the Ellicott Thunderhawks, Thursday at 6 p.m.