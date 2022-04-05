The Salida High School girls’ golf team is excited to begin their season. The team has four first-year players and only one senior.
Experienced golfer, team captain and senior Mya Rollo said, “I’m really excited; it’s definitely different from last year. I want to be able to help the rest of my teammates. I try to encourage them as much as possible.”
Rollo played golf for the first time on the high school team her freshman year. She was inspired by her sister and grandmother liking golf. “I like being outside a lot. It’s an easy way to be outside, she said.”
Last year was sophomore and team captain Adyson Hadley’s first time on the green. She started golfing because her brother and father played. “Golfing is something we do together, she said.”
Despite not having as much experience as some other golfers, she is confident in her ability to do well. “If you don’t have a good mindset, then it’s not a good game,” she said. “I definitely want to make a varsity letter.”
She is excited for the upcoming season and said, “I’m feeling pretty good about it; we have a lot of good players on our team.”
Freshman Kyndra Johnson is new to the team, but not to the sport. She has been playing competitively for the past three years in PGA junior competitions and other events. She first started playing golf with her father when she was younger. It was good bonding time and she loved being in the outdoors. “I’m very excited to do high school golf,” she said. “I think it should be a good season.”
“I’m very glad I’m a team captain,” Johnson said. She knows a lot about the sport and hopes to help the team with any questions they have. “It’s good to support each other,” she said.
As team captains, the group hopes to build unity among the players. “I definitely want us to get closer,” Hadley said. “That’s the main thing; we’re all from different cliques and grades.”
Johnson said, “I just want everyone to come out here and have fun.”
The team also wants to make it to the state tournament and perform well. “I hope to make it back to state again,” said Rollo. “I hope we can take a full team.”
She said her biggest strength as a golfer is being able to brush off bad holes and move on. “I’d love to win a tournament and do well at state,” Rollo said.
After graduation, Rollo plans to attend the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. She has already been accepted to study athletic training.
“I thought it was always interesting when someone got hurt,” Rollo said. Anatomy, physiology and biology are her favorite classes in school.
She does not have any plans to golf competitively in college but may play casually.
Hadley plans to travel out of state for college. “I really enjoy Colorado,” she said. “But I really like to travel.”
Hadley is interested in attending Oklahoma Christian or a school in Hawaii.
“I want to be a nurse practitioner,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to care for other people, and medical stuff sounds so fun.”
Johnson aspires to continue playing golf after high school. “I’d love to get a scholarship for golf,” she said. “Golfing in college is a dream.” She hopes to play for a Division I school such as Arizona or Arizona State.
“I love Arizona,” Johnson said. “It’s like my happy state.” She wants to study accounting or another math-related degree.
“I understand math,” she said. “I have a numbers brain more than a language brain.”