The Salida High School Lady Spartans tennis team was on a bit of a roller coaster the past few days, beating the Lady Colts of Pueblo South 7-0 Wednesday before losing a close one to the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions 4-3 Thursday at home.
“The girls saw a lot of highs and a lot of lows these last few days,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “I think it makes us a better team. They had a great match against Pueblo South, and when it came time to face CSCS, I told them it was going to end 4-3 one way or another.”
The Lady Spartans are now 3-3 for the season, with two of their losses coming in 4-3 matches.
“I told the girls, if we’d won a few more tiebreaks, we’d be 5-1 instead of 3-3.” Bechtel said. “We just need to have that mentality to play to win, not play not to lose.”
In Thursday’s match against CSCS, No 1 singles player senior Maddie Anderson went 3-6, 6-6 to force a 7-point tiebreaker, losing 6-8.
“Maddie started off a little slow, then got frustrated,” Bechtel said. “She fought back to force a tiebreaker but lost. I’m really proud of how tough she played.”
Junior Daisha Thompson, at No. 2 singles, dominated her opponent 6-1, 6-2.
“Daisha has been on an absolute tear,” Bechtel said. “She handled her opponent so well. She has been putting in a lot hard work both on and off the court, and it’s paying off.”
Senior Brooke Bright, the team’s No. 3 singles player, took her opponent to a 7-point tiebreaker and got the win, 6-0, 6-6, 7-5.
“Brooke has been getting mentally tougher,” Bechtel said. “She came out strong to win 6-0, then kind of let up and let her opponent get back into it. But she can flip that switch, and she battled back for the tiebreaker win.”
The No. 1 doubles team, seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen, lost a tiebreaker 3-6, 6-2, 6-10.
“They got off to a slow start but really got rolling in the second,” Bechtel said. “It was a tough loss, but I think they learned a lot from it today.”
Senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, at No. 2 doubles, had the other tiebreaker win of the day, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.
“They’ve never competed in a tiebreaker before, but they are such strong athletes, they keep surprising me,” Bechtel said.
The No. 3 doubles team, junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, lost 2-6, 4-6.
“They had a slow start and struggled to try and come back,” Bechtel said. “It was a close loss, but a tough one.”
Senior Annie Hill and junior Elle Kriebel, at No. 4 doubles, lost 1-6, 1-6.
“They are still learning how to play together,” Bechtel said. “They will keep progressing, keep getting better.”
The wind was a big factor when the Lady Spartans traveled to Pueblo South Wednesday.
“We had 40 mph winds, but our mantra this year is to love the wind, since we practice in it every day,” Bechtel said.
Anderson scored a win with a walk-off, an injury forfeit.
Thompson completely dominated her opponent, 6-0, 6-0.
“Daisha has been playing super aggressive and just keeps pushing deeper,” Bechtel said.
Bright won 6-0, 6-1, which Bechtel said was “very dominating.”
Volkmann and Tonnesen won 6-2, 6-3.
“They got down but battled back,” Bechtel said. “They had some great ground shots.”
Hughes and Margos won 6-1, 6-1. Bechtel said this was a great match to build confidence and experience.
Baker and Wooddell won 6-0, 6-2.
“They played really well,” Bechtel said.
Kriebel and Hill won 6-0, 6-1.
“They had a lot of fun, and when they have fun, they play well together,” Bechtel said.
The Lady Spartans return to the Salida Middle School court at 3 p.m. today, their third match in three days, to host The Colorado Springs School, which is currently 2-1.