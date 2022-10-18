The Salida High School football team defeated the Bayfield Wolverines 32-20 Friday at home – an opponent with a long-standing record of victory against them.
“We got back to playing our style of football,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “This was the best game they’ve played all year.”
Luttrell said he expected a battle going into the game, given that Salida has never beaten Bayfield in this league before, and the last time the Spartans scored a touchdown against them was in 2018.
This year, Bayfield’s team was down in numbers, and Salida senior Drew Johnson was back to peak performance.
The game started with Salida junior Brady Potts kicking an on-side kick, which Salida recovered.
Three downs later, Salida junior Chris Graf ran in the first touchdown, but Salida missed the point after touchdown, setting the score at 6-0.
The Spartans kicked off, and Bayfield recovered but took a knee, resulting in no gain on the return. The Wolverines proceeded to make small progress, but penalties kept holding them back.
Three minutes into the first quarter, Salida scored again. Johnson caught and ran in a 63-yard passing touchdown, putting the Spartans ahead 12-0 with no point after.
After the kickoff, Bayfield started moving down the field and eventually scored a touchdown, making a 2-point conversion to put the score at 12-8.
The Wolverines kicked off after their touchdown, with four minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Sophomore Wyatt Farney scampered about 80 yards on the kick return for a touchdown.
Salida didn’t convert and the score was 18-8.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Potts made an interception in the red zone, preventing the Wolverines from scoring.
The second quarter began with a couple of incomplete passes by Bayfield. The Wolverines didn’t get anywhere with the ball, and it was turned over on a loss of downs.
Salida made steady progress down the field for the next few minutes until Bayfield reclaimed the ball with four minutes to go before halftime.
The Wolverines made a 12-yard pass and marched a few more yards before scoring their second touchdown. Their point after was blocked by the Spartans, resulting in a score of 18-14.
In the final minutes of the second quarter, the Wolverines made an 80-yard run, which would have spelled a touchdown if not for a tripping penalty, nullifying the run.
When the Spartans regained the ball, they worked it down into Bayfield’s red zone, but after three incomplete passes, the clock ran out and they were not able to score, going into half at 18-14.
In the third quarter, Salida started with the ball but after two downs fumbled and turned it over to Bayfield.
Soon after, Bayfield starting quarterback senior Deegan Barnes made an unsportsmanlike play, getting him ejected from the game.
“They were definitely chippy,” Luttrell said of the Wolverines. Bayfield has not won all season, and Luttrell said their frustration seemed evident by the multiple penalties pinned on them throughout the game.
While the Wolverine starting quarterback was out, their backup did well in the new position. “They were better than we thought,” Luttrell said.
Bayfield punted and Salida got the ball. Three minutes into the third quarter the Spartans made first down, after which Farney made a 75-yard run from the 25-yard line, scoring a touchdown and upping the Spartans, after making the PAT, to 25-14.
Within a couple of minutes, junior Ashton Walker ran in another touchdown for Salida untouched, with seven minutes to go in the third quarter. The PAT was good, and the score was 32-14.
The rest of the third quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with the Spartans’ defense holding strong when the ball was in enemy hands.
Early in the fourth quarter Bayfield began creeping down the field. Burning six minutes with slow but steady progress, the Wolverines got close enough for junior Keaton Pickering to make a touchdown from 7 yards out. They went for a 2-point conversion, but made the pass was incomplete. The score was 32-20, the Spartans maintaining their edge.
In the last few minutes of the game, Salida was on defense, with Bayfield advancing into their red zone. Potts made an interception, giving the Spartans two more plays to run before they took a knee to run down the last few seconds.
The Spartans came onto the field with good energy but struggled a bit in the second quarter, Luttrell said. “We need to focus on doing our job and trusting in everyone.” However, they picked up their game in the second half, surprising Luttrell with their skill in moving the ball. He added that quarterback Walker put the team in a good place.
Salida’s best play, in Luttrell’s opinion, was Farney’s long touchdown run, and Potts’ on-side kick, which wasn’t a coach-called play, Luttrell said. The team was pumped after the game, he said.
“We stepped up tonight,” senior Eddie Glaser said after the match. He thought the Spartan team started strong and kept the momentum up in the second half of the match.
“With this win it gets us that much closer to playoffs,” senior Simon Bertolino said.
Walker went four for 12 for 93 yards. Farney made a total of 117 yards carrying the ball, and Johnson made 74 yards receiving.
This game makes the Spartans’ record 4-4, meaning they’ll need to beat Pagosa Springs at their next game if they want to tie for second best in the league with Pagosa Springs and Cortez. If they can beat Pagosa Springs by more than 20 points, the Spartan team will be the second best in the league.
The Spartans will face the Pagosa Springs Pirates on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.