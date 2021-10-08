In one of the hardest fought games of the season, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team tied Lamar High School 3-3 after double overtime in a bitter showdown on a cold field four hours from home.
“It was a really tense game,” said head coach Ben Oswald. The team’s “golden triangle” – seniors Kaden Veatch, Evan Wright and Riggs Gorby – came through with the goals.
“We were nervous, but the boys battled back really well,” Oswald said. “We did some switching around and we tied up the game.”
But in the end, it was Spartan senior goalie Quinn Phillips who saved the day. Lamar was up 3-2 with 7½ minutes left. Then Gorby scored the goal that tied the game, with Follet assisting, which pushed the match into overtime.
“We got a little bit nervous,” Oswald said. “Our back line was struggling. The field was very long. The ball kept getting stuck under our feet. But on we went.”
The players battled as the overtime clock ran out – twice.
“It was back and forth, and back and forth,” Oswald said. “The first person to score wins the game. We had chances. They had chances. We hit the bar, they hit the bar.”
Then Lamar got a free kick just before the end of the second overtime period. One of the players sent the ball careening toward the far edge of the Spartans’ 6-yard goal box.
“And then here comes goalie Quinn Phillips,” Oswald said. “The ball goes careening back to Quinn’s left. He had to make a diving save.”
Phillips lunged 25 feet and managed to get his fingertips on the ball, knocking it out of bounds and preserving the tie as time ran out.
“Quinn is a monster,” Oswald said. “This kid is unbelievably gifted. We ended up tying, but we didn’t lose.”
The Spartans’ record now stands at 2-8-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the league.
Next up for Salida is a showdown with the Manitou Springs Mustangs Thursday in Manitou.
Oswald warned, “Manitou is always a handful. They’re like Lamar. Historically they’ve rained on our parade more times than I can remember.”
Plus, the Manitou field is a little like a chewed-up mosh pit, Oswald said. And their fans? “They’re ill-tempered if it doesn’t go their way.”