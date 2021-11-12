A new running race, the inaugural Christmas Mountain 5 Mile, will start at 10 a.m. Nov. 26.
The course will begin and end in Riverside Park, where racers can pick up their race packets and enjoy post-race drinks and snacks.
Organizer Kristy Falcon described the course as “very scenic and flat and takes place on roads and gravel or concrete pedestrian paths.”
Prize money of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, along with $75 for the first-place male and female masters runners, older than age 40. The top three in each age group will also be awarded prizes.
“The goals of this event are to encourage health, fitness, fun and community connection around the Thanksgiving holiday, to offer another competitive racing opportunity in Chaffee County and to raise money during the holiday season for the Chaffee County Community Foundation,” Falcon said.
Donations received through the race registration process will go to the foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
Race-day registration will be available, but racers are encouraged to preregister online.
To register or for more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/ChristmasMountainRun.
Race volunteers are also needed; visit https://www.viachaffee.org/ for volunteer descriptions and to sign up.
For any other questions, contact Falcon at christmasmountainrun@gmail.com.