The Spartans knew they were in for a fight when they faced down The Vanguard Coursers Saturday on the road, losing 2-1.

The Spartans’ game plan was to use their pace and skill wide on the flanks, hopefully exposing weaknesses they had seen on Vanguard’s past filmed matches, Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said, recalling the Coursers having a solid interior midfield that was good at sending balls to their striker Luciano Camerena—a serious threat for the Spartans. 