The Spartans knew they were in for a fight when they faced down The Vanguard Coursers Saturday on the road, losing 2-1.
The Spartans’ game plan was to use their pace and skill wide on the flanks, hopefully exposing weaknesses they had seen on Vanguard’s past filmed matches, Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said, recalling the Coursers having a solid interior midfield that was good at sending balls to their striker Luciano Camerena—a serious threat for the Spartans.
Vanguard came into the match 4-1, having recently beaten Manitou Springs.
The Spartans played well in the first half of the game, creating some great scoring opportunities.
After a couple changes, freshman Julian Daknis got a through ball to junior Abel Gregor, who buried the ball, putting the score 1-0. The Spartans kept their goal safe for the rest of the half.
In the second half, the Spartans again came out strong. Gregor was taken down on a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty. Junior Connor McConnathy took the kick but didn’t quite make it far enough in the corner.
Salida had a dip in intensity and gave up two more goals in the next ten minutes.
“In soccer two mistakes can change a game,” Dobson said.
The Spartans were missing two key players in this match, junior Sean Tseng, their leading goal scorer, and freshman Sam Jones, who was out with a concussion.
The Coursers were not expecting this to be a tough match, Dobson said. “We still had a very, very good team on the ropes and almost won it. If we continue to play this style of ball going forward we are going to be a very difficult match-up for anyone else we play.”
Key players of the match include Gregor and freshman Mateo Tressler who owned the wings and did well sticking to the Spartan game plan.
The junior varsity did a good job in their match, spraying balls wide and winning 3-0, Dobson said. Freshman Sesto Lyle was the man of the match, finishing with three assists.
The Spartan Varsity team will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the Lake County Panthers in Ben Oswald Park.