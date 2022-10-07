The Salida High School volleyball team swept the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons in three sets Thursday at home, winning 25-10, 25-11, 25-6.
The league win breaks a four-game losing streak for the Lady Spartans and sets them at 5-9 overall and 2-5 in league play this season.
Atlas is now 1-8 overall and 0-6 in league play.
Salida coach Kristi Spanier said the team has just been trying to improve every day.
“Today we wanted to play clean, not make too many mistakes, and I think we did that,” Spanier said. “We were able to play 15 different girls today during the varsity game, which is great.”
Sophomore Trinity Bertolino led the team with five aces and four kills.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich had four aces, and junior Makiah Parris had three aces and six kills.
Junior Elise Tanner had five kills, while senior Aubree Ediger had three kills.
The Lady Spartans next will face the 7-8 Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions Tuesday on the road.
“CSCS is a good team, but we are working harder every day,” Spanier said. “We’ve had to overcome a lot of adversities this year, being a young team and dealing with injuries, but every day they strive to get better. They are a fun group of girls, and I love how they all like each other.”