Editor’s note: The following story was inadvertently omitted from the Friday edition.
Lady Spartan senior Rachel Pelino scored four goals and assisted on another to lead the Salida High School soccer team to an 8-1 Tri-Peaks League victory Tuesday over the visiting Atlas Preparatory School Gryphons from Colorado Springs.
The blowout brought the Spartans to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference competition.
Todd Bright, Spartan head coach, said the Gryphons were not a strong team and he was confident his team would play well against them. “I wasn’t really worried about our first two games this season. We are still trying to figure this team out. We have a lot of freshmen, and we are trying players out in different positions to see how they play. Our lead in the game today allowed me to use a lot of players who might not have gotten as much game time, to see how they performed.”
With only 19 players on the team, Bright has not been able to put together a junior varsity squad for this season. “Some of these girls would really benefit from a JV team, but I just can’t do it this year,” he said.
Salida put five goals on the board during the first half, beginning with sophomore Jayda Winkler in the third minute off an assist from sophomore Elise Bosanko. Senior Quinn Burkley found the back of the net in the 10th minute with an assist from Pelino.
Without a break in the pressure, Pelino nailed her first goal 14 minutes in off a pass from Winkler and then proceeded to drive the ball into the net on a free kick two minutes later by chipping the ball over everyone’s heads. Junior Toby Lawson wrapped up the first half scoring in the 30th minute with an unassisted shot on goal.
Salida started the second half playing into the bitter wind but did not let that distract them from their game, Bright said. “We made good passes and kept control of the ball.”
Pelino scored her hat trick 6 minutes into the half with an assist from freshman teammate Nina Haas. Bright said Haas dribbled the ball all the way from the left back and crossed a shot that bounced off the Gryphon keeper. Pelino nabbed the ball for the goal.
Freshman Hayden Bevington scored her first goal of the season in the 53rd minute off a through ball from Winkler. Bright called Winkler, a right midfielder, speedy with good technical ability.
Pelino scored the final Spartan goal in the 68th minute on a solo effort and was rewarded with a trip to the bench, Bright said laughing. “There was no reason to keep dominating the other team, and I needed to give the other players some time on the field.”
The Gryphons’ solo goal was netted with just five minutes remaining on the clock on what Bright called “our one mistake. It happens.”
Makiah Parris, a freshman with no previous soccer experience, is playing goalie for Salida this year. Bright praised her willingness to try the position, as well as her athleticism and coachability. He added, “She still has a lot to learn but has done a great job for us so far.”
Player of the game was awarded to sophomore Laurin Collins, a defensive left back player. Bright called her a super athlete who made a difference in the game. He said she “did a really good job for us.”
Bright said the next few matches will determine whether the Lady Spartans make it to the playoffs.
“Being flexible is our theme this year. We will continue to test different players in different positions. As long as the girls play with confidence, stay focused and win a couple of these big games they will do well.”