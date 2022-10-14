It was a long night Thursday for the Salida High School volleyball team, but all three teams pulled off road wins against the Ellicott Lady Thunderbirds, with the varsity winning in five sets in a league match.
The first set was a 25-10 loss for Salida, followed by a 25-21 win, a 25-16 loss, a 25-19 win and a 15-9 win on the short tie-breaking fifth set.
“I’m really proud of them,” coach Kristi Spanier said. “We were playing with several injuries, but everyone really stepped up.”
Spanier said starting sophomores Cece Lengerich and Caroline Wooddell are both out with season-ending injuries, so the team has really had to scramble to fill in.
Senior Skyler Margos has stepped up to fill in as setter and had 30 assists for the team Thursday.
“Everybody on the team did something really well tonight,” Spanier said.
Junior Elise Tanner had 14 kills and only three errors, while sophomore Trinity Bertolino had 14 kills as well.
Senior Laurin Collins also shifted positions to cover the injuries and got 25 digs for the team.
The junior varsity won 2-0 while the C team won 2-1.
The Lady Spartans are now 6-10 overall and 3-6 in league play.
They will have another league match at home Tuesday, playing the 11-6 Vanguard School Lady Coursers.
“It will be a challenge without Cece and Caroline,” Spanier said. “We just have to go out and plan as hard as we can.”