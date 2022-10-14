It was a long night Thursday for the Salida High School volleyball team, but all three teams pulled off road wins against the Ellicott Lady Thunderbirds, with the varsity winning in five sets in a league match.

The first set was a 25-10 loss for Salida, followed by a 25-21 win, a 25-16 loss, a 25-19 win and a 15-9 win on the short tie-breaking fifth set.