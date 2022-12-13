The Salida High School girls’ basketball team defeated the Rye Lady Thunderbolts 49-24 Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.
The girls’ game was the opener for the Denver Nuggets game against the Utah Jazz, which the Nuggets won 115-110.
Top scorer for the Lady Spartans was freshman Braeden Johnson, with senior Sarah Chick leading the team on rebounds.
The Spartans were the first to score, assistant coach Crystal Wold said, and they kept the lead from there.
The teams were close in the first half, but in the second the Lady Spartans started playing better on defense and left the Thunderbolts in the dust. Wold said she thought the team did best on offense. “We got points out of almost all of our players,” Wold said.
The team was ecstatic after the match, she said. The Lady Spartans have been playing top teams the last few games, which she said has really built some stamina.
“To come out with a win was big. It’ll give us some momentum going into Pagosa,” Wold said.
Coach Keith Wyatt did not answer the Mail’s calls.
The Lady Spartans will face the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates at 6 p.m. Thursday at home.