Salida High School Lady Spartan soccer players mauled the Lake County Lady Panthers 10-0 in less than 30 minutes Thursday in a non-league contest at home.
Junior Juliana Anch led the Spartan offense with four goals and three assists. She is a strong striker who had little problem finding the back of the net. She also racked up three assists.
Junior Eva Capozza, junior Hayden Beddingfield and sophomore Izzy Hughes each scored two goals during the short contest.
Capozza, Hughes, senior Alex Hebert and junior Kaia Wright assisted on goal one time each.
Spartan coach Heidi Slaymaker said her team was a little rusty for the first game of the season, but she was pleased at how well the girls came together and understood what she was asking of them.
“I love the way they tried to work together and their communication on the field. They passed well and moved the ball pretty well,” she said.
As the team moves forward Slaymaker said she would like to see passes connecting better and even more team play.
Salida was originally scheduled to play Summit Saturday, but the game has been postponed because of the state basketball championships.
“We are really excited for the basketball team and hope they do well,” Slaymaker said.
The Lady Spartans will travel to play the host Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions in league play at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Slaymaker said the game against a strong team will be a good test for her team and she hopes they will rise to the challenge.