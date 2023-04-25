The Salida High School girls’ soccer team trumped rivals Buena Vista 2-1 on the road and came away with a lot of pride, coach Heidi Slaymaker said.
“It’s a rivalry game so there’s a lot of extra energy,” Slaymaker said.
Junior Eva Capozza scored about 13 minutes in with an assist from junior Julz Anch, a lead the Lady Spartans held until halftime.
Ten minutes into the second half, the Lady Demons retaliated with a direct free kick, tying the score at 1-1.
“We kept playing our game and kept going at ’em,” Slaymaker said.
With 12 minutes to go, sophomore Izzy Hughes took a shot that rebounded off the goalie before being tapped in by junior Hayden Bevington.
Other players Slaymaker mentioned were junior Kaia Wright, who played three different positions, and junior Grace McFarland.
Wright defended well and led the attack, Slaymaker said, and McFarland did a good job playing the ball around.
Overall, the team is starting to understand how to swing the ball from one side to another, she said, and find gaps between opposing defenders.
“Being able to overcome being on the road for a rivalry game means a lot,” Slaymaker said.
Salida, now 6-4, will host the 4-5-2 Woodland Park Lady Panthers at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.