Hadley, O’Connor to play golf for Ottawa

Salida High School seniors Eric O’Connor, left front, and Aiden Hadley, right front, prepare to sign their letters of intent to play golf at Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. In back, from left, are SHS activities director Marco Hahn, Mandy O’Connor, Kirby O’Connor, coach Phil Gardunio, Kari Hadley, Jake Hadley and Alyson Hadley.

 

 Photo by Brian McCabe

After playing golf and going to school together, Salida High School seniors Aiden Hadley and Eric O’Connor are heading into the next phase of their lives together as well: playing golf for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. 

O’Connor said he visited the campus over Christmas and has family in the area, so it’s a good fit. 