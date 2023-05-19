Hadley, O’Connor to play golf for Ottawa

After playing golf and going to school together, Salida High School seniors Aiden Hadley and Eric O’Connor are heading into the next phase of their lives together as well: playing golf for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.
O’Connor said he visited the campus over Christmas and has family in the area, so it’s a good fit.
Hadley said the two have requested to room together.
“In Arizona, it’s a perfect place to golf year-round,” Hadley said.
“I think the lesson here is that watching these two young men work so hard is finally paying off,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “When you and your family put your mind, effort and time into something, like these two guys did, it pays dividends. You can see it with these guys. They have a real commitment and love for golf.”