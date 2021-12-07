Although Salida High School wrestlers notched several individual wins in their first tournament of the season Saturday in Buena Vista, the team failed to win any of the weekend’s team match-ups.
In Pool B, Florence defeated the Spartans 60-12 and Severance won by a score of 72-6. Salida finished third in Pool B and faced the two third-place finishers from Pools A and C. In those matches, Salida lost to Eagle Valley 48-18 and to Basalt 54-18.
Coach Steven Myers chalked up the losses to a shorthanded roster, saying, “It’s hard to win without enough guys.” The team had a couple wrestlers out with injuries and a few more missing due to conflicting obligations. The lack of wrestlers forced Salida to forfeit several weight classes.
Myers said he is optimistic that the missing wrestlers will be back in time for their next tournament.
Myers saw encouraging signs in the young group, pointing out that he noticed “each guy was getting better and better each match.” Nobody was a better example of that improvement than sophomore Luke Prewitt. In the 195-pound weight class, Prewitt squared off against the same opponent he lost to the night before, Basalt’s Oscar O’Donnell Powell. This time, Prewitt flipped the script and won the bout by pinning Powell.
Freshman Hudson Fisher had a standout performance for the Spartans while competing in the 106-pound weight class. He went undefeated on the weekend and got two falls. Speaking about Fisher, Myers said, “For a freshman coming in, he had a real good weekend.”
Sophomore Abram Jones lost all three of his matches in the 170-pound weight class, but Myers was still excited by what he saw. He said Jones “knows it’s all about learning right now,” and he was proud of how hard the sophomore fought against tough competition.
For Myers and a Spartan team with 11 underclassmen, it is clear they are focused on building a team and culture that can be successful not just now, but for years to come.
The team’s next tournament starts e at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Salida High School. Myers said he was optimistic about their chances, saying he expects the team to “take off on Monday and touch on what we need to.”