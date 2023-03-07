Boys basketball parade route

The route through Salida that the Salida High School boys’ basketball team will take Wednesday before heading to Denver to play in the “great eight” round of the CHSAA 3A championships.

 

 Courtesy photo

The bus carrying the Salida High School boys’ basketball team will leave the high school at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday and travel around town before leaving for Denver. A Salida police officer will be in front, and the parade will include Salida Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services vehicles, friends and family and more police officers, 

The parade will go down New Street, turn right onto D Street, then left, heading west on Seventh Street to H Street.