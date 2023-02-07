The Salida High School wrestling team placed fifth in the Tri-Peaks League Tournament Saturday at James Irwin High School in Colorado Springs.
Sophomore Hudson Fisher and freshman Sam Johnson both placed second in their weight classes. The team’s top wrestler, senior Drew Johnson, was out sick.
The tournament was fairly tough, coach Steve Myers said, including some 2A schools that were difficult. There weren’t quite as many teams as in other tournaments, he said, but the ones that were there were really good.
Sam Johnson did especially well, he said, pitted against La Junta wrestler Elijah Montalven, ranked fourth in the state.
“We did good stuff on our feet,” he said, noting the team did well on takedowns and running down pins.
This tournament prepares the team for future competitions, he said, and they need to stay mentally tough going into regionals.
The Spartans’ next competition is the regional tournament Friday at Basalt High School.
Sam Johnson (28-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 0:36
Semifinal - won by fall, 3:14
1st Place Match - lost by decision, 7-5
Hudson Fisher (27-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 1:46
Semifinal - won by fall, 1:24
1st Place Match - lost by fall, 1:30
Calhoun Hill (24-16) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 0:53
Semifinal - lost by fall, 0:57
Cons. Semi - lost by fall, 1:31
Kapono Gage (3-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 0:17
Cons. Round 1 - lost by fall, 0:39
Jake Hull (20-14) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 1:51
Semifinal - lost by fall, 1:01
Cons. Semi - lost in tiebreaker - TB-1 7-3
Caetano Barbosa (4-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 0:30
Cons. Round 2 - lost by decision, 5-2
Jessi Wilkins (9-18) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 0:38
Cons. Round 1 - won by fall,1:26
Cons. Semi - lost by fall, 1:15
Jase Young (21-9) placed 3rd and scored 12.5 team points.
Round 1 - lost by fall, 4:47
Round 2 - won by fall, 5:20
Round 3 - won by tech fall, 1.5 3:01
Round 4 - won by fall, 2:33
Round 5 - lost by fall,1:07
Bryce Hudson (6-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - lost by fall, 0:54
Cons. Round 1 - lost by fall, 3:25
Brandt Jones (8-13) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - lost by fall, 1:20
Round 2 - lost by fall, 0:27
Round 3 - lost by medical forfeit
Brayden Pridemore (11-16) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - lost by fall, 1:48
Round 2 - lost by fall, 0:26
Round 3 - lost by fall, 0:21
Round 4 - lost by fall, 1:40
Round 5 - lost by fall, 0:43