Salida High School golfers placed fourth in the varsity regionals tournament Tuesday, scoring 251, just ahead of the Buena Vista Demons, 252 and Vail Christian Saints with the same score.
Senior Aiden Hadley carded 78 and placed first among the team. Senior Eric O’Connor followed with an 82, which qualified both of them for state.
“My hat goes off to our third senior, Brandon Pursell, who shot a 91,” Spartan coach Phil Gardunio said. He is said he is also excited for the future of their fourth player, junior Jackson Ewing, who carded 106. Ewing’s work ethic is strong, he said.
The Spartans had gone out to practice running the course on Monday, finishing in the dark, with a plan of action that they followed well, Gardunio said.
“The course fit our golfer’s game.”
Gardunio described wide open areas that gave the Spartans short irons into the greens.
“The course was amazing. The greens were beautiful and the fareways were like carpet.”
The first half of the round had wonderful weather, he said, but in the second half it was very gusty.
During the next couple of weeks, the Spartans will be working hard on what O’Connor and Hadley feel are deficits, Gardunio said. Their goal number is 75, which they hope will move them to the top 20 in Colorado.
“We couldn’t be more happy. We’re glad we’re going to advance on and hope to make a little noise at the state tournament.”