by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado High School Activities Association and Salida High School named 41 SHS students Academic All-State athletes for spring activities.
Thirty-five students earned first team honors, and six received honorable mention.
To earn Academic All-State status, students must make significant contributions to their athletic team or activity, meet specific academic criteria, participate in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities and be a junior or senior.
First-team honors go to students with a 3.6 grade-point average or higher. Students with grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.59 receive honorable mention.
For the spring sports season, the following student athletes received Academic All-State honors:
Track and field – first team: juniors Daniel Edgington, Cooper Hodge, Connor McConathy, Brady Potts, Riley Tomkiewicz and Jase Young, and seniors Izayah Baxter, Logan Merriam, Simon Bertolino and Quinn Smith. Honorable mention: junior Jack Landry.
Tennis – first team: seniors Lane Baker, Sarah Chick, Krystina Delao, Lily Leddington, Skyler Margos and Megan Rhude and junior Kate Young. Honorable mention: senior Daisha Thompson.
Girls’ golf – first team: juniors Vanessa Christianson, Jessica Clinton, Adyson Hadley and Elise Tanner.
Girls’ soccer – first team: juniors Hayden Bevington, Eva Capozza, Grace McFarland, Makiah Parris, Hannah Wilson and Lucia Zettler and seniors Laurin Collins, Tatum Fisher and Alex Hebert. Honorable mention: juniors Juliana Anch and Kaia Wright.
Baseball – first team: juniors Chris Graf, Caiven Lake and Stuart Young and seniors Brandon Pursell and Nate Yeakley. Honorable mention: juniors Ben Clayton and Jett Ecker.