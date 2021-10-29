As the Salida High School cross-country team prepares for the 3A state meet Saturday at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, the Spartans have one bit of luck going for them: They have already run against the No. 1 team in the state, coming in second to The Classical Academy, who ranks No. 1 with both boys’ and girls’ teams.
“The TCA teams are so strong, not many teams can hold a candle to them,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. “Both the girls’ and boys’ teams will be facing different challenges Saturday. We are a relatively small school among the other 3A schools. We’re kind of like small dogs, but we have big bites.”
Wilcox said a good goal for the girls’ team would be a top 10 finish.
“It’s a question I haven’t asked the girls yet – what do they want to chase after,” Wilcox said. “Teams that are running for something are the ones who will run the best.”
The boys’ team, Wilcox said, was within reach of TCA and can compete at that level if everything works out.
“We were back and forth with them at Regionals,” Wilcox said. “We might try hanging back a little on Saturday, conserving our energy, see what happens.”
Wilcox said several other teams, like Frontier Academy, Holy Family and Alamosa, are all at the same level as Salida and TCA.
“Even with 160 kids in the race, it’s not uncommon for it to all come down to a few runners. Our No. 6 racer, (sophomore) Jack (Landry), and our No. 7 runner, (freshman) Rian (Baker), would factor into the final outcome. Every guy needs to pull their part.”
When Wilcox talks about how things should work out with the team, he not only knows what he’s talking about, he has been recognized for it, as he recently was named 3A Tri-Peaks League coach of the year.
“These types of honors reflect two things, awesome coaches that serve the team and the athletes on the team,” Wilcox sad. “I couldn’t do it without them. This is a celebration for the whole team.”
Wilcox said he had to admit he’d lost count of the number of times he’s won this award, but he thinks it’s about 10 times so far. He said that somewhere there is a stack of plaques at his house, and his wife probably wants him to find a better place for them.
“Coaching isn’t done in a vacuum,” Wilcox said. “I work with lots of other coaches. Juliet Fuller, up at Buena Vista, is a great coach, and we talk about things all the time. We have some great coaches in Chaffee County, and we reach out and support each other. The coaching community is pretty tight knit, and we all benefit from that.”