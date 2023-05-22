Golf scramble attracts 20 teams

Patrick Presley, Colin Trollip, David Davisson and Carrie Presley carded a 29 at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble Friday to win the low gross title.
The annual event attracted 20 teams of four supporting the chamber with a $180 registration.
Poncha Pub and Integrity Tattoos sponsored hole 6, which Presley described as having a very “16th hole stadium” environment with drinks and live music.
Fred Maxwell, Josh Bechtel and Russ and Kyndra Johnson placed second in the low gross competition, with a score of 30.
In the low net competition, Aaron Peyrouse, Elise Tanner, Delia Dimino and Jamie Baker won, scoring 24.
Janine Marr took second in the low net competition with Myree Hickman and Brian and Tami Smith, carding 24.3. She said she enjoyed taking a shot on hole 6 with a pickle juice chaser.
Marr said she enjoys the event because she gets to see people she may not see otherwise, and she was particularly pleased that this year it didn’t rain or snow on the tournament.
First Colorado Land Office and Atmos Energy sponsored the food from the Golf Cabin Bar & Grill. A starter kit was provided by American Family Insurance Ryan Lynch.