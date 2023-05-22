Golf scramble attracts 20 teams

Ryan Lynch of team Poncha Centaurs tees off in this year’s Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble. Lynch said their team’s motto was “Grrr.”

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Patrick Presley, Colin Trollip, David Davisson and Carrie Presley carded a 29 at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble Friday to win the low gross title. 

The annual event attracted 20 teams of four supporting the chamber with a $180 registration. 