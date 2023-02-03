Lady Panthers place fourth, boys sixth at Ski Cooper

The Lake County Panthers high school ski team raced giant slalom Jan. 27 at home, Ski Cooper, with the girls’ team finishing fourth and the boys in sixth place.
Competing against six other schools and with soft snow, cold temperatures and strong afternoon winds, the skiers had mixed results, coach Danielle Ryan said.
Salida senior Rowynn Slivka earned fourth place overall with a total time of 2 minutes, 2.16 seconds. First place went to Cate Simpson of Aspen High School, her winning time 2:00.
Panther Laya Foley, a sophomore, had two strong runs and finished 20th overall at 2:09.65.
Junior Keira King had her first falter of the season, finishing 36th in her first run, but managed a comeback in the second run to finish 28th, placing her 34th overall. Junior Avery Milne took 35th overall. Following her were teammates senior Lily Leddington of Salida, 37th; sophomore Susie Bullock, 40th; senior Gabbie Tate, 52nd; and senior Maya Nagel, 53rd. The girls’ team narrowly outran Nederland by 1 point. Aspen placed first as a team.
Freshman Jake Cairnes led the boys’ team, placing 27th overall at 2:13.59. Sophomore Raymon Harvey placed 42nd, and junior Troy Baker 47th.
Ryan said the lack of home hill training was evident. “Normally our athletes are very excited to race at their home hill,” she said. “They feel they know the hill’s secrets, how to find speed on a flat hill with soft snow, but this year we just haven’t had the miles.”
“I’m proud of the gains they made regardless,” she added, saying the kids’ hard work continues to pay off.
The Panthers next head to Loveland today for their final giant slalom race of the regular season.