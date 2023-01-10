The Salida High School girls’ basketball team sent the Florence Lady Huskies home with their tails between their legs Friday, winning 67-10 in Florence.
The first quarter saw only Salida action, as freshman Braeden Johnson plowed ahead, scoring 14 of the 20 total Lady Spartan points, the others made by senior Sarah Chick and junior Makiah Parris.
The Huskies entered the game early in the second quarter but were still behind 22-2.
Halfway into the second quarter the game was 27-2, shortly after which freshman Kaija Saari made a 2-pointer which Parris, Chick and Johnson followed, going into halftime leading 38-4.
In the third quarter the Lady Huskies scored once in the first minute, but the Lady Spartans’ defense kept them from further progress.
In the last 20 seconds, sophomore Megan Devenport scored, and the team advanced into the final quarter leading 56-4.
Coach Keith Wyatt said one difficult aspect was balancing how long to keep starters in. During the final quarter, some players from the bench were brought in, and Wyatt said they did great.
Florence scored a couple more times, but Salida kept up the momentum throughout the quarter. In the last few minutes junior Adyson Hadley made a couple of shots, and in the final couple seconds, freshman Graysa Kindle put in one last point for the Spartans, ending the game 67-10.
That result was expected, Wyatt said afterward. Florence is ranked 46th in Division 3A, Salida 18th. The win puts Salida at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League.
The team ran their offenses well but was best on defense, Wyatt said. Their next two games, he anticipates, will be more difficult.
The Lady Spartans will go up against the undefeated Peyton Lady Panthers at 6 p.m. Thursday at home. Wyatt said they have been preparing for the game, and “I think we’ll do well.”