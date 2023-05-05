With a 7-1 road win Tuesday over the James Irwin Lady Jaguars, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team is now at the top of the Tri-Peaks League.
“It was a game we had to win,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said.
Salida came into the game with the right mental attitude, Slaymaker said, and scored in the first 40 seconds. After the first five goals, they were able to let some other players into the game.
Three goals each were made by juniors Hayden Bevington and Julz Anch, and junior Eva Capozza scored one.
Junior Grace McFarland had good crosses in, Slaymaker said, and Capozza and junior Kaia Wright kept the middle on lockdown.
The team is currently seeded 16th in the state for 3A with an 8-5 record, but the strength of their schedule, having faced some tougher teams, gives them a boost, Slaymaker said.
The Lady Spartans’ away game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the 13-0 Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs will determine where they land in playoffs.
Manitou Springs is currently seeded No. 1 in 3A. “It won’t hurt us to lose, but it would be huge for us to get a tie or win,” Slaymaker said. She said she doesn’t think Salida has ever beaten Manitou Springs, though in 2019 the teams tied.
Additionally, Manitou’s playing field is not turf, which provides a different element for Salida.
“If we believe in ourselves, most of the teams in our league we’ve got a shot at,” Slaymaker said.