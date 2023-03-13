by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Saturday was a tough night for the Salida High School boys’ basketball team, who lost 54-45 to No. 1-ranked Faith Christian Academy in the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state championship game Saturday at Denver University.
The Spartans started strong, scoring the first 4 points of the game before Faith was able to tie it up with about 2:30 left in the first quarter. The two teams traded the lead back and forth before the buzzer sounded, ending the first quarter with Faith up 10-9.
“We played tough, but we just couldn’t pull out the win,” Spartan junior Daniel Edgington said. “We had a great season though, and I’m proud to be part of this team.”
The Spartans struggled to catch up, chasing the Eagles through the second quarter, but were outscored by 2, 16-14, to end the first half down 26-23.
The third quarter was much the same as the second, with each team trading baskets, trying find a way to pull away from the other, but to no avail. Faith was able to put up 17 points in the third quarter, while Salida had 12. The Eagles led 43-35 at the end of the quarter.
“I’m proud of the team for sticking together through everything,” senior Nate Yeakley said.
The Spartans struggled against the Eagle defense, who held them scoreless for over half of the fourth quarter, with FCA putting up 10 unanswered points. Salida was able to come back in the last two minutes with 10 points of their own, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Eagles lead, and they fell 54-45.
Salida senior Tristan Jackson put up 23 points, the top scorer from either team in the game.
“I went out there and did everything I could,” Jackson said. “And I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Senior Chase Diesslin had 10 points and senior Aiden Hadley scored 7.
In the boys’ third-place game, No. 4 Highland High School beat No. 6 Windsor Charter Academy 79-68 earlier on Saturday.
On the girls’ side of the tournament, No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian School beat No. 5 The Vanguard School 57-41 to win the 3A girls’ championship. No. 7 St. Mary’s beat No. 8 Ellicott 47-38 for third place.
Faith Christian Academy will not be back next year to defend their championship, as their school has been sold to Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million, as reported to CBS Colorado News by FCA Superintendent Andrew Has and Faith Bible Chapel pastor Jason King. Faith Bible Chapel ran FCA. The school will reopen next year under a new name and leadership.