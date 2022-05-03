Fifty-two golfers participated in the first tournament of the season Sunday at the Salida Golf Club, 404 Grant St.
The 18-hole competition used two-person teams playing a best-ball format.
In the first flight, Parker Roenfanz and Ron Mazzeo won with a score of 65, beating 10 other teams.
Second place was a four-way tie: Zach Tidechild and Colin Trollip, Nick Lusero and Dave Chelf, Mike Mendicino and Scott Breunich, and Roger Ward and Mike Gary. Each team scored a 68.
In the second flight, Starr Westphal and Ed Trail won with a score of 68. Ryan and Randy Taverna took second with a 69, while Bill McDonald and Jason Gobin came in third with a 71. Ten teams competed in the second flight.
In the mixed flight, Anna and Kaelin Martellaro won with a 67 while Pat Ochs and Edna Cardell finished second with a 68. Five teams competed in the mixed pool.
The next tournament at the Salida Golf Club is the Chamber Day of Golf on May 20.