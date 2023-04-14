Salida baseball finds ‘lessons not losses’ in defeat by Rye

After losing 16-5 in five innings to the visiting Rye Thunderbolts Tuesday, Salida High School baseball coach Ken Skipper said the next three practices will be spent finding out who wants to play.
“These are lessons and not losses,” he said.
In the first inning the Thunderbolts scored two runs, but Salida answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning with senior Nate Yeakley, sophomore Anthony Taverna and sophomore Brody Hudson scoring.
The Spartans had good batting and active base running, senior Brandon Pursell said, and held Rye’s running game well.
In the second inning, however, things started going downhill for the Spartans. “A lot of the time we had a few things where we had a bit of a mess-up and it started to snowball,” Pursell said.
Rye scored 10 runs in the second inning, while Salida had four errors on defense. The top of the inning finally ended on a strikeout thrown by junior Chris Graf. Salida did not score in the bottom half.
The Thunderbolts scored a couple of runs in the third inning, but made no progress in the fourth. In the fifth inning both teams scored twice, with Salida’s runs coming from Yeakley and Taverna.
Skipper noted Yeakley’s performance, saying he consistently hit the ball well. Yeakley is batting over .600 this season.
Going forward, the team needs to keep their heads up and keep a good attitude, Skipper said. Salida is now 3-7.
The Spartans’ next game is a doubleheader against the 0-9 Florence Huskies Saturday at home.
Based on how Salida has done against Florence in the past, Pursell said he thinks they have a good shot at taking both games. Skipper said the team is going to put in the work to be ready.