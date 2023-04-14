Salida baseball finds ‘lessons not losses’ in defeat by Rye

Salida High School senior Brandon Pursell pitches against the Rye Thunderbolts Tuesday at home. Salida lost the game 16-5.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

After losing 16-5 in five innings to the visiting Rye Thunderbolts Tuesday, Salida High School baseball coach Ken Skipper said the next three practices will be spent finding out who wants to play.

“These are lessons and not losses,” he said.