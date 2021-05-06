The Lady Spartan tennis team remains untested as yet another team forfeits because of COVID-19 quarantines. Colorado Springs School Kodiaks called off the Tuesday afternoon match just a half hour before the Spartans were to hit the road.
Spartan coach Josh Bechtel said his team was excited to play their first match and were disappointed by the late cancellation. He added, “It would be really nice to get our first match played and get the new players experience against other teams.”
On a positive note, he said, it will give the team more time to prepare for their home matches against Pueblo West at 3 p.m. Monday. The public is welcome to come watch the matches and support the Salida girls.
The Vanguard School from Colorado Springs cancelled Salida’s season opener April 29 because of quarantine concerns.