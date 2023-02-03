Diesslin breaks school record

Salida High School senior Chase Diesslin pursues a school record Wednesday in the Spartans’ road game against the James Irwin Jaguars, which Salida won 97-25. Diesslin scored 55 points to break the previous record of 52 points for most individual points in a game. See page 7 for story.

 Photo by Trent Wold

Salida High School boys’ basketball team tamed the James Irwin Jaguars Wednesday, winning their road game 97-25, and senior Chase Diesslin scored 55 points to break a school record for the most individual points in a single game.

Jonas Ginther held the previous record of 52 points  since 1989.