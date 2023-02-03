Diesslin breaks school record

Salida High School boys’ basketball team tamed the James Irwin Jaguars Wednesday, winning their road game 97-25, and senior Chase Diesslin scored 55 points to break a school record for the most individual points in a single game.
Jonas Ginther held the previous record of 52 points since 1989.
Going into the game, the Jaguars were 5-11 overall, 1-8 in league play.
Spartan starters seniors Aiden Hadley and Nate Yeakley did not play. “It’s impressive how well we played defensively and offensively without all our starters,” coach Adam Christensen said.
Diesslin started the game strong with two long shots from the side of the arc in the first 40 seconds. He scored a total of 20 points in the first quarter, and seven more came from senior Tristan Jackson and junior Karl Brown, who made a 3-pointer in the last two minutes. The score was 27-3 going into the second quarter.
“We shut them down,” Christensen said of the first eight minutes. “Most of their possessions they didn’t even get a shot attempt on offense.”
The second quarter was again dominated by the Spartans, with several baskets from junior Daniel Edgington near the middle of the quarter. The Jaguars scored once at 4:25 and again in the last 20 seconds, but were nowhere near the Spartans, who led by 45, 52-7, by the half’s end.
In the third quarter, the Jaguars found their footing a bit more with a downtown shot a couple of minutes in. Jackson made a series of 2-pointers, while Diesslin also continued advancing his streak, making 10 points, now at 37 total. The team advanced to the last quarter ahead 79-15.
In the last quarter, Diesslin went to town, scoring another 18 points, making him Salida’s record-holder for the most individual points in a Spartan basketball game. In addition to breaking the school’s record, Diesslin offensively had a half dozen steals throughout the game, Christensen said.
Jackson made 20 points for the team.
Christensen said the team’s transitions from zone to man need to be quicker. “When we matched up offensively we weren’t picking up our guys quick enough.” He expected James Irwin’s offense to be stronger, he said. The Spartans did well on defense, especially early on. “We just smothered them.”
The Spartans next play the Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Stallions at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home. “I expect us to win that game, but we have to do our jobs,” Christensen said.