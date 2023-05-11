Hudson scores winning run

Salida High School senior Brandon Pursell cranks out a shot during the Spartans 11-10 win over Buena Vista Tuesday at home. Pursell had two singles and two RBIs.

 

 Photo by Brian McCabe

Salida High School baseball fans went from biting their nails to cheering on their feet after Spartan sophomore Brody Hudson scored the winning run in the seventh inning, off a bunt by junior Ben Clayton, for the 11-10 win over rival Buena Vista Tuesday at Marvin Park.

Salida fell behind 6-0 early, before starting their fight back. The Spartans turned it around and were up 8-6 in the bottom of the third inning.