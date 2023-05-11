Hudson scores winning run

Salida High School baseball fans went from biting their nails to cheering on their feet after Spartan sophomore Brody Hudson scored the winning run in the seventh inning, off a bunt by junior Ben Clayton, for the 11-10 win over rival Buena Vista Tuesday at Marvin Park.
Salida fell behind 6-0 early, before starting their fight back. The Spartans turned it around and were up 8-6 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Demons scored four in the fourth to Salida’s one to take the lead 10-9.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hudson hit a double, then senior Brandon Pursell scored Hudson off a single shot to tie it at 10-10.
Going into the seventh inning, typically the last inning for high school baseball, both sides were visibly tense.
The Spartans’ defense was able to hold the Demon batters runless before taking over on offense.
Hudson hit a single then stole second to get into scoring position. Senior Nate Yeakley hit a single to advance Hudson to third, then Yeakley stole second himself.
With no outs, Clayton, an excellent long-ball hitter, dropped the perfect bunt just feet in front of home plate. Hudson, who was already halfway home, scored the winning run while the Demon catcher was still trying to get control of the ball.
“Ben told me that if we get a guy on third, he was going to bunt to the squeeze-play, which they executed really well,” coach Ken Skipper said. “We started off a little slow, but they continued to battle, even when they were down 6-0. Our pitchers did well, and the defense really picked it up today.”
It takes all different types of players for a team to succeed, and while it’s easy in high school to try to slot people into cliques or stereotypes, sometimes a student straddles the line and is hard to classify.
Pursell was a four-year varsity player on both the baseball team and the boys’ golf team, along with carrying a 3.9 grade-point average.
He was also on the SHS Knowledge Bowl team, which finished second in state earlier this year.
Skipper said Pursell might be the smartest player on the team, to which Pursell responded, “I think he’s giving me more credit than I deserve.”
“It’s been a good run,” Pursell said about his senior year. “It feels bittersweet. I’m just trying to focus on the day to day, keeping what happens on the field on the field, and what’s off, off. I’ve been with this team for four years now, and I think it will be in good hands next year.”
Pursell said he plans to study mechanical engineering at Harding University next year, and while he said he’ll probably just play some intramural sports, he hasn’t ruled out going out for a school team, be it golf or baseball.