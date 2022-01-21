Lady Lions maul Lady Spartans

The Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball team struggled Wednesday at home against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions, losing 66-11.
“We knew they were going to be good,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “Their coach said this was the best game they’d played all year. We didn’t play our best game. I told the girls to forget about this game and get ready for Woodland Park on Friday.”
The Lady Spartans only put up 2 points in the first and second quarter, while CSCS dropped in 18 and 17 respectively, to lead 35-4 at halftime.
The Lady Lions’ full-court press in the first half was difficult for Salida to overcome.
“We knew they were going to put the pressure on,” Wyatt said. “They were able to control the game at first. After a couple of timeouts to change our strategy, we did better. It was the best full-court press we will probably see all year.”
The Lady Spartans worked to come back in the third, putting up 4, while the Lady Lions scored another 17. The fourth quarter was much the same, with Salida putting up 3 points to the Lady Lions’ 14.
“We have some good shooters when we can get the shots,” Wyatt said. “It’s hard to play against that kind of pressure. It’s something we will work on, putting more pressure on shooters in practice.”
Senior Emma Wilkins led the Lady Spartans on offense, scoring 7 points, including sinking the team’s only 3-pointer.
Senior Toby Lawson and junior Sarah Chick each scored 2.
Chick led the team in defense with seven rebounds, while Wilkins pulled in four.
The junior varsity team won 45-37.
The loss puts Salida at 4-6 overall, and 3-3 in the Tri-Peaks league, in sixth place.
CSCS is now 8-2 for the season and in third place in the Tri-Peaks League at 4-2.
The Lady Spartans will take to the road today to face the Lady Panthers of Woodland Park in a non-league game.
Woodland Park is 4-8 overall and 1-3 in the Colorado Springs Metro – South girls’ league.