Lady Spartans stomp James Irwin Jags

Salida High School junior Makiah Parris eyes the basket in preparation for a jump shot Monday during the Lady Spartans’ home game against the James Irwin Lady Jaguars, which they won 70-10. Winning against James Irwin guarantees they have at least three more games in district competition, coach Keith Wyatt said. “It’s a big win for us.”

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team romped 70-10 over the visiting James Irwin Lady Jaguars in their first district playoff game Monday.

The Lady Spartans started the game strong with a 3-pointer from junior Adyson Hadley 30 seconds in, and from there they skyrocketed, with points by freshmen Braeden Johnson, Kaija Saari and Graysa Kindle. Several baskets were made by senior Sarah Chick, who scored a total of 21 points in the game. 