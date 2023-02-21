Lady Spartans stomp James Irwin Jags

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team romped 70-10 over the visiting James Irwin Lady Jaguars in their first district playoff game Monday.
The Lady Spartans started the game strong with a 3-pointer from junior Adyson Hadley 30 seconds in, and from there they skyrocketed, with points by freshmen Braeden Johnson, Kaija Saari and Graysa Kindle. Several baskets were made by senior Sarah Chick, who scored a total of 21 points in the game.
The Lady Jaguars scored a 3-pointer in the last minute to end the first quarter with Salida up 22-3.
The team did well passing the ball and assisting, Hadley said. “We have a lot of big games coming up, so we had to use that game to get better.”
The next quarter followed the same pattern, with only Spartan action, and the second half started at 42-3.
In the third quarter, James Irwin scored once at 5:15, which the Spartans answered with 3-pointers from sophomore Trinity Bertolino, Johnson and freshman Madelyn Johnson.
The Lady Jaguars sank a couple more before the quarter was up, and went into the fourth trailing 60-8.
Kindle came out strong in the last quarter, making most of the shots for the team, a total of 12 throughout the game. Kindle and Chick were the high scorers of the game.
“We did our job,” coach Keith Wyatt said, indicating he expected the team to win. “I wanted us to just play good basketball.”
The team feels good going forward, Wyatt said, and thinks they match up well with Ellicott, their next opponent, whom they will play on Wednesday in Ellicott.
The 15-4 Lady Thunderhawks are ranked fourth in the Tri-Peaks League and won 51-24 when they last played Salida in December. Wyatt believes the Lady Spartans will play better against them this time around.
Monday’s win helps the Lady Spartans’ chances to be in the finals, Wyatt said, as they are currently ranked 20th in the state. Winning against James Irwin guarantees they have at least three more games in district competition. “It’s a big win for us,” he said.