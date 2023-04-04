Don’t take practice for granted – that’s the lesson Salida High School senior Chase Diesslin said he learned from his time as an athlete.
A Salida native with a love of travel, Diesslin enjoys basketball, football, scuba diving and mountain biking during the summer. He recently came back from scuba diving escapades in Hawaii.
Diesslin will turned 18 on Sunday.
Before basketball became a part of his life, Diesslin attended a private Christian school in Salida. Basketball was a way for him to make friends before going to public school, he said, and he can’t remember a time before it.
His first team in elementary school was a club team coached by his dad, John Diesslin. SHS teammates Eddie Glaser and Aiden Hadley were on that team with him, he recalled.
“At first we got destroyed,” he said. “We were a little tiny town playing the Springs, but we got better each year.”
This past summer Diesslin said he took a step spiritually when he participated in a Christian faith camp away from his phone. “We can worry as much as we want, but stay calm and he (God) will take care of the rest,” he said was his takeaway.
After four years on the high school basketball and football teams, the latter of which he played to stay in shape, Diesslin said he feels more confident this year, being physically bigger.
This year playing football he broke a rib and punctured a lung but bounced back in time to excel in the basketball season.
This year he came into basketball season spurred by a fear of not accomplishing what he wanted to and going farther than last season. While the team didn’t win state, taking second was definitely a good outcome, he said.
Among personal accomplishments, Diesslin can claim a school record for the most points made in a single game, 55; the previous record was 52. However, even this record his team helped him to make, he noted.
Diesslin made the Colorado High School Activities Association’s All-State first team for Class 3A this year. He had an average of 12.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds. This season he made a total of 385 points and 131 rebounds.
Alternating between positions on perimeter and post, Diesslin provided a challenge for whoever the opposition tried to guard him with, coach Adam Christensen said. If he was matched with a faster guy, he would be put on post, with a taller opponent on the perimeter.
Due to his hard work ethic, Christensen said he thinks Diesslin can do whatever he puts his mind to. “It’s been fun to be around him and coach him these last few years.”
Throughout high school, Diesslin said his grades have been a priority. He has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average all four years, and junior and senior year he earned Academic All-State honors. “My parents drove it in my head to try hard and the rest will come naturally,” he said.
Diesslin said he plans on attending the University of Colorado at Boulder to study structural engineering with a minor in business. He thinks he will play basketball in college but doesn’t yet know if he wants it to be a focus and is still debating whether to apply for scholarships. He said he thinks some of his teammates are also looking at CU.
He said he might go with either the four-year or the six-year engineering program. He also hopes to become involved in intramurals and looks forward to mountain biking on the Boulder terrain.
Living in small-town Salida has taught Diesslin a love for his community, he said. Everyone has told him college is super-duper fun, he said, but he is also hesitant, as it feels strange to be moving on.
“All good things come to an end. Maybe not a complete end, but the end of a step. So do it the best you can the whole time,” he said.