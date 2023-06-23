For driver and mechanic Andy Kingsley, race day brings a single moment into perfect focus.
“You’re listening to the gearshift, you’re listening for the audible note of the tires and the brakes,” he said. “Every sense that you have is turned up to 100. It’s magical, in that sense, how all your stresses go away the moment you put your foot on the floor and take off. You’re committed, 100 percent.”
Once he crosses the finish line, it takes some time to come down. But it’s still euphoric.
“You’re generally really emotional because it’s like a roller coaster,” he said. “All the cumulative time and effort that everybody’s put their energy into, everything wraps up into that one moment. It does kind of make your mind explode, emotionally. You have to just let it come into your mind and release.”
Kingsley, of Kingsley Motorsport in Buena Vista, started racing competitively in 2009 with the Sports Car Club of America RallyCross. He consistently placed in the top three for the style, and he soon met colleagues looking to move up into stage rally, which races off-road on mixed surfaces.
“Stage rally is where you race county roads all over the state, but mostly in a county. They’re all within 100 miles of each other. You transit on public roads to get to each stage,” he said. “I started being crew chief for a couple of friends doing that, and I learned how to build a race car and how the structure worked for race-sanctioning bodies.”
When he decided to build his first race car, he started with a 1991 Honda Civic. In 2011, he and his team took first in the Colorado Hill Climb 2WD Rally Class and Kingsley was named the 2011 Colorado Hill Climb Rookie of the Year.
“It took a couple of years. It doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “The Civic was a $3,000 car to get started with. You earn points throughout the years from your finishing times. They accumulate, so then you can drive faster vehicles, like a turbocharged vehicle. I had to start, and I think it’s smart they make you do it, at the bottom.”
From there, he built a 2004 Subaru STI, his first turbocharged rally car. They won the AWD Championship at the Colorado Hill Climb in the Subaru and took second at the 2013 Southwest Rally Championship in the Super Production Class. They won or placed in the top three in around seven rallies. Kingsley then decided to tackle the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the Subaru.
“Pikes Peak required a lot of changes to the vehicle, being that it’s a paved surface,” Kingsley said, “The whole body panels were wider, the tires were wider, the suspension was lower. It required more horsepower just to keep up with the rest of the pack, and we had to change fuel systems.”
In 2014, their first year in the PPIHC, the turbocharger broke on race day. The week before, they blew a hole in a piston during testing.
“We didn’t feel like we accomplished much because we didn’t get a result in 2014. But you gotta learn from it,” he said. “That’s the nature of Pikes Peak, learn from the mistakes. The failures aren’t necessarily fair, so you just gotta take it with a grain of salt and try not to repeat it the next year.”
After skipping 2015 to save up and fix the car, they returned in 2016 with a fully revamped car and made it to the top.
“It was pretty glorious to be up at the summit for once,” he said. He was so excited, he did donuts in the parking lot at the top of the hill. “They give us crap for being the dirt guys – we get on the dirt and we get excited.”
After 2017, a friend told him that “some days you have to focus on business instead of racing,” so Kingsley took a few years off to do just that, running a storage business his father had started.
“Sometimes, when you work harder and stop spending all your money on race cars, you can save some money,” he said, chuckling. “From there, I bought a Porsche 911 Turbo.”
“Everything would need to change” in the Porsche, and it took him two years to build the car. All the basic construction for safety was done in 2019 and they took to it Pikes Peak in 2020.
“So far, 2020 is the only year we’ve had clear roads on Pikes Peak since I bought the car,” he said. “It’s either rain or ice on the top. One year, in 2021, they had to shut it down 4 miles from the summit due to ice. In 2022, we had fog for about 8.5 miles of the 12.5-mile road. It ended up being a much slower time. I had to go by road memory because you can’t see anything. There are no reference points, no breaking points.”
With 2023 on the horizon, the Porsche is “faster and lighter than it’s ever been. Though they started in Time Attack and Open, this year they’ll be racing in the Unlimited as they did last year.
“Unlimited budgets, unlimited sizes for teams,” Kingsley said. “No rules, except for safety equipment. … In 2022, we got sixth place in Unlimited. We’re still trying to get the time faster than in 2020 due to weather conditions, so we’ll see if it happens this year. We plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
With unlimited budgets, international teams bring carbon fiber bodies and frames and “massive” aerodynamics.
“That’s the magic of Pikes Peak. The cars are not normal,” he said. “It’s hard to keep up with those guys because a lot of these cars are multimillion-dollar vehicles. The last record holder … cost around $40 million for the project and the car, and that won the program for the year. … On the same note, it’s good to be able to race with those people and be on the same stage, be able to talk to them.”
Having a local team also brings familiarity with the road that larger international teams miss. In 2022, Kingsley’s team beat a number of $2 million teams just by knowing the road despite the fog.
Over the years, he’s noticed that a lot of teams don’t necessarily follow rules or read the rulebook, but he lets them “do their thing.”
“You can’t hold on too tight when people break the rules,” Kingsley said. “You don’t want to be that guy and be looked down on by your fellow competitors. … You don’t need to waste your time or energy worrying about other people when you’ve got so much to be concerned about anyway.”
That’s what sets Unlimited apart for Kingsley, and he thinks it’s the best class for him.
“I don’t have to think about the cheaters, because there’s no regulation. If they’re cheating they’re not in my class,” he said. “That’s the beauty of unlimited. You bring everything you can to the table and see what we can do against the best in the world.”
The race draws competitors from France, the UK, Japan, Spain, Canada and New Zealand in addition to the United States. This year, Kingsley is the Pikes Peak Unlimited class host.
“I’ll be able to answer any questions for the rookies and be a sort of guide,” he said. “They don’t want to call it a mentor because drivers’ heads are so big. It’s good to be recognized since this will be my seventh year doing Pikes Peak. It’s good they give a little appreciation for us younger bucks.”
Kingsley appreciates the work his team does, having had ups and downs with crew members over the years. His wife, Katie, is the team manager.
“I have a high level of expectation,” he said. “It’s easier for me to just bring my friends along, people that are actually passionate about the program. They tend to be the best for the team and for my state of mind.”
On larger teams, a crew member’s job may be as specific as torquing the left-side wheels. On Kingsley’s team, everybody does everything.
“Our boys have to bring the tires out, we have to warm the tires, we have to put them on,” he said. “They’re the ones running around, sweating, working hard. They have a lot of responsibility. I think it’s just the grassroots environment versus a paid effort.”
Given recent weather conditions, Kingsley said he expects rain to roll in on the Hill Climb in the afternoon, making an earlier qualifying time beneficial.
“It all depends on what it’s like at 9,000 feet,” he said. “I think there have only been three days of sunlight on Pikes Peak (this month).”
In addition to driving in the races, Kingsley is the mechanic for the car. His team supports him, but it can be hard for him to let go of some of the work.
“You want to touch every nut and bolt and make sure everything’s tight and working right,” he said. “I try not to leave other people to work on it, so then it’s not their responsibility. You don’t want to be upset with somebody about a loose nut. There’s really only one loose nut, and he’s behind the wheel.”
In addition to the stress of perfecting the car, the Hill Climb forces the team to reshape their sleep schedules. Days often start at 2 a.m., with the green flag flying at 5 a.m. to be off the mountain by 9 a.m.
“We get in a full eight-hour day by 10 in the morning,” Kingsley said. “The mystique of it is that you want to go to bed and sleep so you can rejuvenate for the next day. But that’s when all the shops are open. If you have to work on the car, you can only work on it in the daylight.
“Everybody gets sleep-deprived, and everybody starts acting really goofy. The silliest things are so funny because you can’t think straight,” he said. “It brings us all together, and we’re all giggly all the time.”
Exhaustion aside, the team is passionate. Every year is a challenge, and each Hill Climb is a feat to complete.
“But that’s what we do it for,” Kingsley said. “It takes a whole year to go through the car for the next year, so it’s a devotion.”
Fan Fest, a public event for race fans to meet drivers and see cars, will be today. Race day is set for Sunday. Though he feels a bit on his back foot, he said he says it’s almost worse not to be nervous.
“It’s what wakes me up in the morning but it’s also what keeps me up at night,” he said,” Kingsley said. “You work all year for this one week, and then you only get one day to do a full run up Pikes Peak for a year.”
Before the race begins, Kingsley said, his mind is often racing.
“You get this one opportunity. You’re sitting there watching all the other cars go up, then you hear sirens go up and then the helicopter, and sometimes the safety helicopter goes up,” he said. “Everybody’s telling you to be safe and that they love you, so it’s a weird send-off. It’s like that every year. Everybody’s worried that something can happen.”
When his foot hits the gas pedal on race day, the anxiety, nerves and questions disappear from his mind.
“As soon as that flag goes green, it all disappears. It’s like a light switch. That’s the beauty of it,” Kingsley said. “ You live in one moment, and that moment is constantly going forward, up the mountain.”