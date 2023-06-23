0622 Kingsley Motorsport takes on Pikes Peak Hill Climb.tif

Andy Kingsley sits in the cockpit of the Kingsley Motorsport Porsche 911 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June 2021.

 Courtesy photo

For driver and mechanic Andy Kingsley, race day brings a single moment into perfect focus. 

“You’re listening to the gearshift, you’re listening for the audible note of the tires and the brakes,” he said. “Every sense that you have is turned up to 100. It’s magical, in that sense, how all your stresses go away the moment you put your foot on the floor and take off. You’re committed, 100 percent.”