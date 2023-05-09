After a rocky 2-1 double-overtime victory Thursday in Alamosa, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team gave it their all in their match against the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs, but they lost 3-1 in the closest game Manitou has had this season.
“I asked them before the game to leave it all out there, and they did,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said of the game Saturday in Manitou Springs.
The Lady Spartan soccer team’s match against the Alamosa Lady Mean Moose was a learning lesson, Slaymaker said. “You always have to be prepared and ready to go from the first whistle.”
The team came out pretty well against Alamosa but didn’t finish on some of their chances and got into a grind, she said. Junior Julz Anch scored off a pass from Hayden Bevington with five minutes left in the half.
Alamosa caught up with 15 minutes left in the second half, hitting a ball into the far post.
With 2½ minutes left in the second overtime, junior Megan Devenport knocked the ball to Bevington, who dribbled it in. Bevington has scored 11 goals this season, Anch 13.
Slaymaker noted Devenport’s performance in the back and her aptitude at blocking, winning the ball and starting attacks by passing to teammates. This was one of her best games, she said.
“We never should have gone into double overtime,” Slaymaker said. That game dropped the team in ranking from 16th to 17th because Alamosa wasn’t ranked as strong.
Slaymaker said Friday she hoped the team would bring excitement into their match against Manitou for the opportunity to beat an undefeated team, and Saturday the Lady Spartans brought that energy in full force.
Although Salida didn’t win, they gave the Lady Mustangs a run for their money. The Manitou girls have won 10 of their 14 matches this season by 6 or more points.
Salida gave up a penalty kick in the first five minutes, which hurt them, but continued to battle hard and held the score to 1-0 into halftime. “We were frustrating the other team,” Slaymaker said.
In the first minute after the half, Manitou buried a ball to make the score 2-0. However, with 27 minutes to go, junior Eva Capozza scored off a free kick.
Of note, center defenders senior Laurin Collins and junior Lucia Zettler limited the Lady Mustangs’ chances at goals, and junior goalie Makiah Parris made some incredible saves, Slaymaker said.
Collins and Zettler were constantly organizing and telling people where to go and who to cover. Whereas in earlier games Slaymaker said she saw gaps in the defensive formation, now the team is moving better as a unit.
The Lady Mustangs are fast and athletic and attack with more players, Slaymaker said. “It overloads your defense if you don’t keep your shape and defend well.” Because of this, the Lady Spartans had to change the way they defended in practice.
“In practice I showed them how I wanted them to defend, and watching them try to do exactly what I asked them to do … was exciting,” she said. The team knew coming into this game it was going to be tough, she said, and despite the loss the girls feel pretty confident coming out.
The Lady Spartans, now 9-6, 3-1 in the Tri-Peaks League, are heading into playoffs and will host the 7-6-2 Basalt Lady Longhorns at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of playoffs, where Salida is seeded 15th.