After a rocky 2-1 double-overtime victory Thursday in Alamosa, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team gave it their all in their match against the undefeated Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs, but they lost 3-1 in the closest game Manitou has had this season.

“I asked them before the game to leave it all out there, and they did,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said of the game Saturday in Manitou Springs.