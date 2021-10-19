It was a real heartbreaker at home Saturday as the Salida High School Spartans football team fell to the Pagosa Springs Pirates 36-28, knocking Salida to 0-7 this season.
“We played strong today,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “We made some good plays and we made some bad plays. Now we just need to flip the switch on those bad plays. I think this was our best game of the season.”
The Spartans worked hard to establish their defense early, holding the Pirates to 4 and out in the first series, but then their offense turned the ball over on downs.
Much of the first quarter was battling back and forth as the teams tried to obtain dominance.
The Pirates finally scored at 2 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.
Pagosa’s defense was able to strip the ball away from Salida, and three plays later hit a wide-open receiver to go up 14-0 with 1:24 left in the first.
“We could have hung our heads and given up at this point, like we did against Woodland Park,” Luttrell said. “I was proud of the guys for not giving up, for fighting back.”
After an off-sides flag on the Pirates, moving the kickoff back 10 yards, senior Braden Martellaro returned it about 60 yards for the Spartans’ first touchdown and a 2-point conversion, to make the score 14-8 with 1:12 left in the first.
After the Salida defense recovered a fumble on the Pirate 10-yard line, senior Braden Collins, in two tough runs up the middle, took it down to the end zone, before junior quarterback Caiven Lake pushed it in for the Spartans’ second touchdown.
Salida tried for another 2-point conversion, but was denied.
The first quarter, in which four touchdowns were scored in less than 2½ minutes at the end, finished with a 14-14 tie.
The second quarter was another back-and-forth battle between the Spartans and Pirates, with Salida finally getting into the end zone with 4:38 left in the first half.
A 2-point conversion put the Spartans over the Pirates 22-14.
Pagosa Springs responded by marching the ball down the field and scoring with 1:47 left in the half.
A stop by the Spartan defense on a 2-point conversion denied the Pirates’ attempt to go up by 1, sending both teams into the locker rooms at halftime in a 22-22 tie.
Salida received at the beginning of the third quarter, but after getting one first down, the Spartans turned the ball over on possessions after going for it on fourth and 4 yards.
The Pirates took the ball back and marched down the field for a touchdown and kicking the point-after to go up 29-22.
The two teams spent the rest of the third quarter trying move down the field and into the end zone, but neither was successful, ending the quarter with Pagosa Springs still up 29-22.
Salida came out strong in the fourth. With a couple of big passes between Lake and Collins and some runs up the middle by sophomore Chris Graf, the Spartans moved down the field, scoring on a pass from Lake to Collins.
The attempt at a 2-point conversion failed on an incomplete pass, putting the Spartans within 1 point, 29-28, with 8:24 left in the game.
On the kickoff, Pagosa decided to pick up the ball in the end zone, which would have been a touchback with the ball on the 20, and run it out, but the runner stepped out of bounds on the 1-yard line, forcing the Pirates to start from their own end zone.
They were able to move the ball out and start heading down the field, but the Salida defense came on strong, forcing them first into a third-down-and-1 position, then into fourth down and inches.
The Purple Doom defense stopped the Pirates at the line, forcing them to turn over on downs.
Salida, after an incomplete pass and a sack on Lake in the backfield, went into a tough third-and-15 position. A pair of incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory.
The Pirates, on an off-tackle run, were able to evade the Salida defense and get it into the end zone at 1:23. With a good kick, Pagosa Springs went up 36-22.
Salida had a little over a minute to try to score, but an interception shut things down, and the Pirates took a knee to burn the clock to the end of the game.
Lake, who was out the last two games, went 11 for 18 on passing attempts for 199 yards, the Spartans’ best passing game this season.
Collins had filled in for Lake, but Luttrell moved him back to running back and receiver.
“This frees Collins up and lets us do some more things on offense,” Luttrell said. “We hope to isolate him into some one-on-one situations, along with freeing up (sophomore) Tony Ortiz, who is deceptively fast.”
On the ground the Spartans put up 83 yards in 23 carries, averaging 3.5 yards a carry.
They finished with 282 total yards offensively.
“The coaches coached together, and the players played together today, which is what we are looking for,” Luttrell said. “We had the 1971 players join us for breakfast before the game, which I think was a real inspiration to the guys as well.”
Salida will travel to Alamosa Friday to face the Mean Moose, who are 2-1 in league play and 5-2 overall this season.