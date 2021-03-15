Salida’s Drew Johnson placed fourth at the 3A state wrestling championships Friday in Pueblo.
Johnson won his quarterfinal bout against Jefferson’s Alberto Zelaya 4-1. Then he squared off against the defending state champion, Bennett’s Mac Copeland in the semis, but lost a close one, 7-4.
Johnson pinned his next opponent, but lost a rematch in overtime to Zelaya, 9-7, to finish fourth in the state.
“Drew really stepped up,” said head coach Steve Myers. “He was a little disappointed in himself. But for who he had to wrestle, he did an exceptional job.”
In the 2A championships, six Buena Vista Demons made it on to the podium.
Caleb Camp won the 106-pound championship. Chris Hutchings finished second at 113, Jackson Helmke placed fourth at 126, David Arrellano finished third at 132, Haden Camp placed fourth at 170 and Seth Moss finished fourth at 182.